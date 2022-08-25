Watch the moment an A320 plane engine failed in flight this Tuesday night

The engine with problem, in the scene of the video presented below





A video recorded aboard an Airbus A320 on the night of Tuesday, August 23, shows the vision that some of the passengers had shortly after the right engine failed in flight.





As reported by The Aviation Herald, the aircraft involved in the incident seen in the video above is the Airbus A320 registered under the registration XA-VAJ, operated by the Mexican company VivaAeroBus.

The jet took off at 9:45 pm from runway 10 at Guadalajara Airport, Mexico, on flight VB-518 to Los Angeles, United States, but after a few minutes, a loud bang was emitted from the right engine, and sparks were soon seen being emitted, as shown in the scenes.

The flight path of the A320 – Image: RadarBox

According to the RadarBox online tracking platform’s history, the pilots stopped their climb at about 13,000 feet (3,960 meters) altitude and returned to Guadalajara for a safe landing on runway 10 about 40 minutes after departure.

During this flight time, some orbits (hold trajectories) were performed over the airport, possibly while the pilots assessed the engine’s condition according to the procedures in the aircraft manuals.

Spark emissions like this usually indicate that internal engine components have failed, such as turbine disk blades, for example, but only an inspection by maintenance technicians can identify exactly what happened.

Reasons for the problem can be a component failure, a maintenance error, ingestion of a foreign object, among others, so only an investigation can determine the most likely causes.

The aircraft remains on the ground in Guadalajara until the publication of this article, and it should remain so for a long time, as failures like this usually result in the need for major engine repairs.



