West Ham raises the proposal for Paquetá to 57 million euros | international football

O West Ham made this Thursday a second official proposal to the Lyon by midfielder Lucas Paquetá. The value would now be 57 million euros (R$ 289.5 million), a significant increase in relation to the first offer, which was rejected by the French club. The information was published by the newspapers “L’Équipe” and “Telegraph”.

West Ham makes proposal for Lucas Paquetá and negotiates transfer with Lyon

Lucas Paquetá Lyon — Photo: Getty Images

According to “L’Équipe”, West Ham’s new proposal consists of 42 million euros in fixed plus 15 million euros in bonuses, that would not be so difficult to achieve over the course of the possible future contract.

The first offer was for approximately 50 million euros (R$ 254 million), of which 41 million euros in fixed amounts plus 8 million euros in variables.

According to the French newspaper, Lyon’s plan is only to agree to sell the player if West Ham offers 60 million eurosaround R$ 300 million at the current price.

West Ham have already invested more than 139 million euros in transfers this season. The English club have signed goalkeeper Areola, defenders Aguerd and Kehrer, full-back Emerson Palmieri, midfielder Downes and forwards Cornet and Scamacca. Cornet, Downes and goalkeeper Areola also arrived.

Lyon have been working with the possibility of losing Lucas Paquetá in the current transfer window since the last few months, as president Jean-Michel Aulas has publicly made clear. The midfielder turned down a contract renewal proposal in January 2021 and still has a contract until 2025 with the French team.

Paquetá arrived at Lyon at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and became one of the main names in the French team, standing out in midfield after a frustrated spell at Milan. With his performance at the club, he managed to establish himself in the Brazilian team and is quoted as the right name to be in the World Cup, in November.