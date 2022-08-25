what are the cheapest cars in brazil in 2022?

The updated list with cheapest cars in Brazil in 2022 it might really surprise you. Well, there are subcompacts, hatchies and even a respectable sedan that can be found at a good price.

The top 5 cheapest cars in Brazil in 2022

1 – Fiat Mobi

Leading the list of cheapest cars of Brazil in 2022 is the Fiat Mobi. The price of the Like version, the cheapest, starts at R$64,690. The model was launched in 2016 and continues to perform well in the domestic market. The top-of-the-line version (Trekking) costs R$67,690. The engine is always the 1.0 with 74 horsepower.

2 – Renault Kwid

Second on the list, the Renault Kwid remains one of the best prices between 0 km. The small size manages to have a considerable trunk, with 290 liters of capacity. It starts at R$65,790 in its entry-level version, but can reach R$71,990 in the Outsider version. The engine is 1.0 with 71 horsepower.

3 – Fiat Cronos

If you want a popular sedan, the Cronos may be your option, as it appears in third place on the list of the cheapest cars in Brazil in 2022. The entry-level version costs R$ 74,490 and comes with a 1.0-liter engine with 75 hp.

4 – Fiat Argo

Fiat has been betting heavily on the lowest prices on the market, as the Argo is in fourth place and costs R$75,190, with a 1.0-liter engine and a 300-liter trunk. It is the same engine as its sedan brother Cronos, mentioned above.

5 – Volkswagen Gol

Closing the Top 5 of the cheapest cars in Brazil in 2022 appears the VW Gol. Version 1.0 costs R$75,830 and is one of the most sought after by consumers.