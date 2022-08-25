What can make your period late?

Late menstruation is considered the main and, in most cases, the first symptom of pregnancy. Therefore, if the bleeding does not occur one or two days as expected, many women, especially those who are trying, already resort to pharmacy tests to confirm the pregnancy.

But if the second line doesn’t show up even with the difference in the calendar, what could it be? There are other conditions behind it.

According to gynecologists and obstetricians Geraldo Caldeira, from the Human Reproduction Service of the Hospital e Maternidade Santa Joana; and Karen Rocha de Pauw, specialist in gynecological videoendoscopy, this situation may have other causes. Are they:

late ovulation

It is when ovulation does not happen on the expected date, that is, there is a delay in this phase. The forecast is that it will happen in the middle of the cycle, there for the 14th or 15th day. However, some women usually ovulate around the 20th day of their cycle. Only after that comes the luteal phase, fixed, of 14 days, in which the follicle that leaves the egg turns into a body and there is a greater amount of progesterone and estrogen.

high prolactin

The pituitary gland produces prolactin for breastfeeding, that is, when the concentration of the hormone is high, it is usually to produce milk and the woman to breastfeed. However, high levels can also be recorded due to birth control pill use and this tends to cause menstrual disturbances.

hypothyroidism

It is the improper and inefficient functioning of the thyroid, the gland that stimulates all other cells in the body. Therefore, this condition causes tiredness, drowsiness, indisposition, weakness and, in patients with more severe cases, dysovulia (difficulty in ovulating) or anovulation, which is the absence of ovulation, can also occur. As a result, menstruation is delayed.

Ovarian cyst

Although most ovarian cysts are benign (arising from an ovulation cyst that has grown and stayed in the ovary without rupturing), there are cystadenomas, benign tumors that increase in size and require medical follow-up. And if any ovarian cysts are still producing hormones, they can affect the menstrual cycle.

very big stress

Stress causes some substances to be released, such as adrenaline and cortisol, for example. With this, these hormones can cause a change in the follicular part of the ovary and even in the endometrium, causing menstruation to appear earlier than expected or inhibiting ovulation – and, consequently, the menstrual period.

hormonal dysregulation

Hormonal implants, popularly known as ‘chips’, have hormones in their composition – such as testosterone, progesterone, estrogen and gestrinone – that can cause delay. Therefore, although recommended in some cases, it is important to understand the purpose of use and, above all, what is in its composition.

hormonal diseases

In addition to hypothyroidism, other hormonal conditions can delay the cycle, such as adrenal diseases (due to the increase in hormones acting in this part); central diseases of the brain (such as the hypothalamus and pituitary gland), capable of creating other types of hormones and causing changes; and diseases of the ovary, in which hormones are released differently than expected, including the presence of a tumor.

folk medicine

Another cause for deregulating hormone levels is bottled. Usually, they are used to “force” menstruation to happen, but it is possible to find formulas for the most diverse issues. The big problem is that their compositions are not well clarified and this mixture of compounds – including even hormones – affects the body.

But what exactly is considered delay?

Reporting being “late” depends entirely on the individual cycle. This is because it is necessary to make a basic calculation to understand what delay is for the body of each person who menstruates.

According to gynecologist Karen Rocha de Pauw, a practical account is to assess the duration of four of the menstrual cycles and identify the most extensive of them. “In this way, if the longest period is 29 days, theoretically, any day beyond that is already considered a delay”, she exemplifies.

However, if menstruation takes a day or two to appear, there is no need to fuss. This can happen without any serious cause, just the result of a hormonal variation. Only if the blood doesn’t show up after 48 hours of the expected, it’s time to start understanding what could be happening.

If you are trying to conceive, specialist Geraldo Caldeira recommends taking a pregnancy test, known as Beta HCG, after this two-day period. Having ruled out the possibility of pregnancy, Karen says that, if she doesn’t come down within a week from the expected day, the investigation should start with a professional in the area, trying to understand if it was just an emotional issue, as in the case of stress, or due to hormonal changes and even diseases.

Symptoms beyond delay

Caused by a number of different reasons and not always linked to illness, missed periods per se is not a big problem. Thus, it is valid to keep an eye on other signals from the body, which will help to identify what, in fact, is happening with the organism, causing such changes.

According to Karen, self-observation provides very helpful answers to understanding the case. It is important to assess whether there has been weight gain, if the appearance or texture of the skin has changed – it was dry and oily or with acne, for example – if there are changes in urine or intestinal function and also if the breasts hurt.

Along with the delay, any different symptoms must be reported to the specialist who carries out the gynecological follow-up, so that the investigation can be initiated.

Irregular cycles make identification difficult

Realizing that menstruation is delayed seems to be a simple task, however, for women with irregular cycles, identifying the delay is almost an impossible mission.

“If the patient menstruates for a month with 30 days, then 40, then 25, for example, it is very difficult to know the right date. Therefore, in these cases, we recommend doing an ultrasound and also a hormonal dosage”, concludes the obstetrician Geraldo.