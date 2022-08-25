What Lula’s campaign expects from the interview with ‘Jornal Nacional’

Former president returns to the news after 16 years and intends to focus on proposals for the economy and explore a counterpoint with the Bolsonaro government; PT also prepared to discuss Operation Lava Jato

ROBERTO SUNGI/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Former president will be interviewed on Thursday night, 25



Leader of the voting intention polls, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will be interviewed by “National Journal” on Thursday night, the 25th. The PT member returns to the TV news TV Globo after 16 years. In the last interview as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Lula had the former governor of São Paulo as his main opponent. Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), at the time in the PSDB and today the deputy on his ticket. On his Twitter profile, the former president even joked about the situation. “Good Morning. Today I will be interviewed as a candidate in Jornal Nacional. The last time was in the 2006 election, when my opponent was… Geraldo Alckmin. Today we will go there together,” he wrote. In just over 15 years, a lot has changed in the relationship between Lula and Grupo Globo. Despite this, the campaign is optimistic about this Thursday’s Sabbath. Party leaders heard by the Young pan treat the agenda as an opportunity to speak to millions of Brazilians about socio-economic proposals and, above all, to make a counterpoint to the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The focus is to explore the clash of legacies”, summarizes an ally. More than that, the campaign’s HQ believes that a good performance for a large audience can be fundamental for an eventual victory in the first round, a scenario pointed out by research institutes so far.

In 2006, when he gave his last interview to Jornal Nacional, Lula was asked about the Mensalão scandal, which broke out a year earlier, in 2005. The scheme consisted of buying support from parliamentarians through the payment of bribes. The then president did not become a defendant in the case, but PT deputies and leaders were arrested. At the time, the PT said that the Federal Police worked independently to investigate the allegations. “In our government, the Federal Police has been working exceptionally to investigate this complaint. I deeply regret that comrades were a part of something like this. But we make it easy for everything to be investigated. We facilitate the work of the CPI. I didn’t talk to any deputy,” he said. On Thursday night, the 25th, the accusations that weighed on him in the context of Operation Lava Jato should support questions from anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos – the former president was imprisoned for 580 days. According to the Young pan, Lula was trained by lawyers Cristiano Zanin and Valeska Martins to answer questions of this nature. Among the ex-president’s allies, there was a fear that the PT would say that he was “accepted”, when, in fact, the processes were annulled because the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered the former judge Sergio Moro biased and incompetent to adjudicate cases involving the current leader of the voting intention polls. “The idea is to show that Lula did not have access to due process of law and was tried by a judge who put his feet in his hands”, said, in reserve, a member of the campaign’s leadership.

Overall, Lula wants to present himself as the candidate capable of “rescuing” the country. “I consider it important to focus on what is most hidden today, the real problems of Brazil and [apresentar] solutions: serious economic crisis, with high inflation, high interest rates, people and companies in debt, unemployment and underemployment above 40%, fall in income, decrease of the middle class, growth of misery and poverty. Brazil has returned to the hunger map, the homeless population has grown, we have violence and insecurity. The queues in health have returned to levels of many years ago, there is a delay in education and budget cuts. There is no school lunch, we face a serious environmental crisis and our democracy is threatened”, he told Young pan the former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias, one of the members of the campaign committee.