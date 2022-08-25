What not to say to someone facing an anxiety crisis – Sade

There are several triggers that can make anxiety worse. Therefore, at these times it is essential to be cautious and patient. (photo: Robin Higgins/Pixabay) Do you consider yourself anxious? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18 million Brazilians suffer from anxiety. The disorder is among the most common in the world, and was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are several triggers that can make the situation worse, so at these times it is essential to be very cautious and patient.

Ariel Lipman, psychiatrist and director of SIG Residency Therapeutics, highlights the importance of treating anxiety disorder with the validation it deserves. According to the expert, in many cases there is a lack of empathy, a simple act to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. In other situations, excessive worry is common, which can further harm someone who is in crisis.

“The important thing is to have balance and try to keep calm about the situation, as the anxious person in crisis will not be able to do that in the short term. Listening more than you think is crucial for the improvement of the scenario. In extreme cases, it is necessary to help the individual to control his breathing, helping him to rhythm it”, comments the doctor. He also emphasizes that medical therapeutic help is indispensable. “Those who live with anxiety need to learn to live with it without suffering”, he points out. Also read: What to do during an anxiety attack and how to avoid it.

But how to help people who are affected with mental disorder? According to the psychiatrist, there are many ways to help, but it is important to understand that, even in the best of intentions, some things should not be said to people who have anxiety.

What to avoid talking in front of a person with an anxiety crisis?

“Keep Calm”

The expression “easier said than done” fits very well in this case. When a person is in an anxious crisis, this speech is one of the most harmful, if not the worst. The anxiety victim would like to be calm, so it is not helpful to indicate what he or she should be doing.

It is worth remembering that crises are not easy to control, as well as maintaining balance in the face of a stressful situation. “The fact that the individual cannot moderate something uncountable can consequently reduce him to a guilt and disability that is, in fact, inhumane,” explains Lipman.

“You are exaggerating”

When someone says this to an anxiety victim, they are directly invalidating the sufferer’s feeling and pain. This speech propagates a lack of empathy with the victim – something the person with anxiety does not need.

In cases like these, the victim’s condition may worsen, as she herself may question her emotions. In order to control at least an anxious crisis, it is necessary to be aware that it is, above all, true and valid.

“Personally invalidating obstacles and their consequences for those who suffer from anxiety is no longer enough. unfair for outsiders to cancel, putting the anxious picture as an exaggeration. This action can generate huge triggers, making it even more difficult for the patient to improve”, comments the psychiatrist.

“I understand you!”

“No, you don’t understand,” says the doctor. It is a situation to recognize the pain of others and put yourself in their shoes and another, completely different, the difference between the understanding and action of the one who is in crisis and the one who sees it from the outside.

Even if the person who is trying to help an anxious person also suffers from anxiety, this disorder does not work the same way for everyone. Thus, it is unfair to impose yourself in this way, as if you know exactly what the next one is facing. “Instead, try to distract the person – ask them what their favorite movie is to take them away from anxious thoughts”, recommends the psychiatrist.

“You have to get over it”

As stated earlier, someone with anxiety is often unable to control it as desired. In this way, saying what the individual in the situation should do, especially when there are no conditions for the execution of the objective, will hinder more than help the victim.

“Often, when we observe someone in crisis, it seems obvious what that person has to do to overcome their pain, but this individual is not in a position to act that way. There are multiple ways to refer and advise people with anxiety. The worst are the charges on something they are not able to control”, warns Lipman.

“I am also anxious”

It’s normal for a person to be anxious before a date, a job interview, or some other important event, but it doesn’t interfere with their quality of life like a mental disorder, let alone an illness like anxiety.

“Many people compare being anxious about a certain situation to having an anxiety disorder, but they are different things. The person who suffers from anxiety disorder does not need a reason to have a crisis, he needs to be treated and understood”, concludes the psychiatrist.