What types of cancer are most common in younger people? – 08/24/2022

It has happened to many of us. We’ve heard that a well-known person under the age of 40 was diagnosed with cancer, had an operation, and underwent complex treatments.

And we probably wonder why this is happening to this person at such a young age.

It may not be as common as it is in adults over 60, but people between the ages of 15 and 39 are not without risk and can also develop cancer.

In fact, believing that this disease is an “elderly thing” can cause late detection and irreversible prognosis.

“We are far from having the right level of public awareness and knowledge about cancer in young adults,” warns Daniel Stark, head of the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Unit in the UK, to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service. .

So what are the most common cancers in this age group? Is there any way to prevent them?

The most common types of cancer in young adults

According to various experts and different public health organizations consulted by the BBC, some of the most common cancers or groups of cancers between the ages of 15 and 39 worldwide are:

Brain tumour;

Breast cancer;

Cervical cancer;

Carcinomas: especially in the digestive system;

Cancer of the testes and ovaries;

thyroid cancer;

Lymphomas.

Because many important morphological changes occur between the ages of 15 and 39 years, the incidence of these cancers varies considerably with age.

“For example, between the ages of 29 and 39, carcinomas are much more common than at earlier ages,” explains Dr. Annalisa Trama, a specialist at the National Tumor Institute in Milan, Italy.

“In younger age groups, leukemias, lymphomas, cancers of the nervous system, sarcomas and genital tumors are more common”, adds Trama.

The incidence of cancer also varies by sex. Women are more likely to develop cancer of the breast, thyroid, cervix and ovaries.

“While in men the most common diagnoses are lymphomas, testicular cancer, leukemia and thyroid”, says the specialist.

In the case of leukemia, it is a cancer with a higher incidence in younger people.

“It’s a disease that becomes less common after age 8-10,” says Stark.

Which are the most dangerous?

According to Professor Stark, the tumors that represent the greatest challenge for adolescents and young adults are brain tumors and carcinomas, especially those located in the digestive tract.

“Brain tumors are a challenge because the possibilities of treatment and the prognosis for recovery are extremely poor”, says the specialist.

According to the British Public Health Service (NHS), brain tumors can manifest with headaches, seizures, dizziness, recurrent nausea, memory problems, personality changes, progressive weakness and paralysis in one part of the body, and problems of vision or speech.

In the case of digestive tract tumors, the challenge is that they are still a “changing area of ​​cancer epidemiology.”

“We’ve been seeing a rapid increase in carcinomas in this area in young adults over the last 10-15 years. It’s a disease that we rarely see, but now it’s far from uncommon,” says Stark.

According to the American Cancer Society, symptoms of cancer of the digestive tract can include loss of appetite, unexpected weight loss, abdominal pain and discomfort, heaviness in the stomach after a light meal, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, bloating. abdominal pain, blood in the stool and anemia.

The organization clarifies that these symptoms are also common in other diseases, but if they persist, a doctor should be consulted to clarify the causes.

Why are cancers at these ages such a challenge?

Although the chances of developing cancer in adolescents and young adults are lower than at older ages, this population group has certain characteristics that maximize their risk when it comes to treatment and identification.

For example, being ages at which many physiological changes occur, the epidemiology of cancer includes pediatric and adult tumors.

“This group also has specific tumor and genomic biology, which differs from children and the elderly. In addition, due to the age difference, the pharmacology is different, as is the potential impact of the therapy’s effectiveness”, explains Trama.

Added to this is the lack of awareness that cancer is a possibility in this age group, a phenomenon that occurs both in patients and their families and in health professionals.

“It is a group that also had limited participation in clinical research and difficulty in accessing specialized treatments”, says Trama.

To some extent, this is due to the fact that, until the last few decades, much of the research on cancer focused on childhood tumors or the more adult population, according to Ronald Barr, professor emeritus of pediatrics at McMaster University in Hamilton. , In Canada.

“An adult develops cancer at an average age of 65. If you think about it, those under 40 who develop it are a relatively smaller proportion and end up in a limbo where they’re not young enough or old enough to be treated. by oncologists used to treating people over 60,” says Barr.

And although more efforts have been made in recent years to solve this problem, experts consulted by BBC News Mundo point out that there is still much work to be done.

Between overdiagnosis and underdiagnosis

Finding a balance between the problem of overdiagnosis and underdiagnosis is one of the greatest medical challenges in dealing with cancer in adolescents and young adults.

On the one hand, there is a substantial proportion of young people with cancer who are never diagnosed.

“Most of them live in low- and middle-income countries (in regions like South America, Africa and Southeast Asia), which unfortunately is where the largest number of people live,” says Barr.

“Many patients in these regions may never go to the hospital or arrive too sick to have a specific diagnosis,” adds Stark.

For reasons such as these, experts warn of the difficulty of establishing more concrete data on a global scale on a more accurate incidence of cancer in younger people.

However, overdiagnosis has also become a challenge that hampers both statistics and medical solutions.

It is happening, for example, with thyroid cancer. In countries like the United States, thyroid cancers are being diagnosed by ultrasound tests.

Stark says that these tests are often performed by inexperienced people with no real need to run them. This results in a distorted picture of the true magnitude of thyroid cancer, with many diagnoses confirmed in cases where there was no real risk of worsening.

“There are cancers or cancer states that, even if they grow, may never cause problems. An overdiagnosis can treat one of these cancers as if it were a disease that requires more aggressive management,” says Stark.

This causes some patients to end up receiving a lot of radioactive material, a major operation or toxic drugs when they only needed to be monitored, evaluated and treated when the problem became of concern.

recommendations

Trama lists some types of cancer that have been linked to unhealthy lifestyles and conditions such as obesity: carcinomas of the digestive system, thyroid or ovarian cancer. In other words, they are likely to be prevented by following public recommendations such as those from the World Cancer Research Forum (WCRF).

Some of these guidelines include:

maintain adequate weight;

be physically active;

have a better diet rich in a variety of whole grains, vegetables, fruits and vegetables;

avoid high-calorie foods;

Limit consumption of red and processed meats, alcohol and sugary drinks.

Experts like Stark are also calling for greater awareness.

“We need young people to know the symptoms of what cancer can be. We need them to know that they can develop it too, and we need doctors who take young people who go to oncology appointments more seriously, instead of assuming they can’t develop it. cancer at that age,” says Stark.

– This text was published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62660500