Where are the letter people?

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke today (24) about the operations of the PF (Federal Police) against Bolsonarista businessmen who, in a WhatsApp group, defended a coup d’état if former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PL) wins the elections. Bolsonaro claimed to have contact with two of them: Luciano Hang and Meyer Nigri.

During his speech this Wednesday afternoon at a campaign event in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the president also mentioned the signatories of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law”. Videos of the moment were published by newspapers from Minas Gerais and by the newspaper O Globo.

“We are still a free country. I ask you, ‘What happened to businessmen now?’ These eight businessmen. Two I have contact with, Luciano Hang and Meyer Nigri. Where’s that peeps from the letter for democracy? We know that during the campaign season, wolves in sheep’s clothing remain. Believing they are Democrats and we are not? Where’s the gang of the letter for democracy?”, questioned.

O UOL found that the measures against businessmen were requested by the PF, authorized by Moraes within the so-called investigation of digital militias and involved 35 federal police officers. The searches were carried out in addresses in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.

What is at stake now in these elections? I always say: losing an election in a democracy is natural. There’s a lot of candidates up here that will be victorious, some won’t. It’s part of the rules of the game. But we cannot lose democracy in an election. We know what this other side did over 14 years, from 2003 to 2016, where they put Brazil.”

President Jair Bolsonaro, in a speech with reference to PT governments

The action fulfilled search and seizure warrants after messages revealed by columnist Guilherme Amado, from the site metropolises. Among those involved are Luciano Hang, from Havan; José Isaac Peres, from the Multiplan shopping network; Ivan Wrobel, from Construtora W3; José Koury, from Barra World Shopping; Luiz André Tissot, from the Sierra Group; yer Nigri, from Tecnisa; Marco Aurélio Raimundo, from Mormaii; and Afrânio Barreira, from the Coco Bambu Group.

In addition to the search and seizure warrants, Moraes also ordered the breaking of bank and telematic secrecy of the targets, in addition to blocking accounts on social networks.

PGR says it was not summoned about the operation

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) released a note informing that it was not summoned about the operation against businessmen. In a note, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said that only yesterday he became aware of the petition being processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the decision that triggered the PF operation.

Aras also said that the case files were not sent to the PGR for formal acknowledgment of Moraes’ decision, signed on Friday (19). According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Aras was irritated by this morning’s operation.

“The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, clarifies that he became aware, this Tuesday (23), of the existence of Petition 10,543, which is being processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). of the Republic (PGR) for formal acknowledgment of the decision of August 19, which determined the steps taken this morning”, says the note.

In a clarification released by CNN Brasil, the office of the Minister of the STF and President of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, refuted Aras’ statement – stating that the Attorney General’s Office was “personally summoned” yesterday of the decision regarding petition 10,453.

“The Cabinet of Minister Alexandre de Moraes clarifies that on yesterday, August 22, Monday, at 2:41 pm, under the terms of LC 75/93, the Attorney General’s Office was personally notified of the decision regarding Pet. 10,453 […] with delivery of the decision to the Support Advisory for Members of the Attorney General’s Office in the STF”, he explained.

Continuing: “It also clarifies that the aforementioned decision was later forwarded to the office of the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, at 3:35 pm, where it was received at 4:40 pm on the same day”.

Attached, the office included a certificate that proves receipt of the decision on Pet. 10,453 — signed by advisor Jefferson Pessoa da Silva and by PGR employee Dayane Silva.

President says Lula “only wins at Datafolha”

Still in Betim, with a speech full of criticism of the left and the PT governments (2003 to 2016), Bolsonaro said today that he considers that his main opponent at the polls, former President Lula, ‘only wins at Datafolha’.

The only place Lula wins is on Datafolha. Nowhere else”

Bolsonaro, in reference to opinion polls carried out so far

The declaration of the candidate for reelection, however, is not valid. Samples from Datafolha and other sources indicate that Lula has an advantage in the electoral race and has real conditions to win in the first round.

Released on August 19, the latest Datafolha study puts PT ahead with 47% of voting intentions after the official start of the electoral campaign. Bolsonaro has 32%. Lula also leads the dispute for the head of the Executive in other polls, such as Ipec, Ipesp, Quaest and CNT/MDA.

In addition to criticizing his opponent, Bolsonaro took a Venezuelan refugee to the platform in the city of Minas Gerais. A supporter of the president, the immigrant identified himself as José Gregório and reported the difficulties he had to cross the border and flee to Brazil. “I have been in Brazil for 4 years. I spent a lot of work, I left Venezuela in misery and hunger,” he declared.