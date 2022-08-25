Who are the actresses who will play Rhaenyra and Alicent after the series’ time jump?

Actresses will be replaced after a few episodes

House of the Dragon debuted conquering huge audience around the world. Focused on the history of House Targaryen during the Dance of Dragons, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were presented as central characters to the story. In the first episodes, they are experienced by Milly Alcock and Emily Careybut as promotional material reveals, older versions of the two will appear later in the first season.

In addition, it is the older versions of both that promise to have more prominence in the series. This is because, in posters and images, the greatest emphasis was given to them, and not to the characters as they are presented at the beginning of HBO’s production.

Alicent will be interpreted by Olivia Cooke. The actress is mostly known for her role in Player No. 1, where Art3mis, or Samantha, one of the central characters of the story, lives. In addition, she was also in The sound of silence and in the series of Bates Motelamong many other works.

Who will play older Rhaenyra will be Emma D’Arcywho was part of the cast of the series Truth Seekers. D’Arcy has also starred in titles such as Hanna, Mother’s Sunday and Wanderlust – Navigating is Accurate.

The reason for exchanging interpreters will be a time jump. This is because the history of the period adapted by the series is long and lasts several years, in addition to giving importance to events such as weddings, births and deaths, even outside of battles. Although it begins in Rhaenyra’s youth (or in her childhood, in the book version Fire & Bloodin George RR Martin), much of the plot takes place in his adult life.

Thus, it was necessary to choose more than one actress for the role, with Alcock playing the character in the beginning and D’Arcy playing her as an adult. It’s the same with Alicent, who started off being played by Carey but will be played by Cooke. So far, it has not been revealed exactly when the switch will take place in the series.

the first episode of The Dragon’s House is available on HBO Max.

