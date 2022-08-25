Who is Daemon Targaryen’s wife absent in the first episode?

Understand who Daemon’s mysterious wife is, who was mentioned in the first episode of the series!

the first episode of The Dragon’s House is already among us! the fans of game of Thrones were finally able to return to the universe created by George RR Martin after the conclusion of the original series, and one of the highlights of this first chapter was Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The prince has already shown some of his complex personality in the plot, which left a mystery in the air: who is the wife of Daemon that was only mentioned in the chapter?

As fans already know, The Dragon’s House is based on the book fire and blood, by Martin. The work tells the story of the Targaryen family, that is, we already have a lot of information about the members of the House and the events that will be addressed in the series.

Thus, according to the book (via Screen Rant), Daemon Targaryen’s wife is Lady Rhea Roycethe heiress of runestone and gives Royce Housewhich is located in the OK.

It is noticeable in the first episode of The Dragon’s House that Daemon has no fondness for Rhea, and according to reports from fire and blood, she also did not see her husband with good eyes. Daemon even went so far as to ask his brother, the King Viserys Ito undo the marriage, but was unsuccessful.

Living in a loveless marriage, Rhea and Daemon had no children, and the Lady ended up dying alone after falling off a horse and suffering a concussion. It is in this way that Daemon becomes free to perform a new marriage, continuing the arc that will result in the famous civil war between the Targaryens.

