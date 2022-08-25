Who is Kauan, MC arrested in SP







MC Kauan was arrested for alleged drug trafficking Photo: Disclosure / Instagram

O singer MC Kauanknown among his fans as koringa, was arrested for alleged drug trafficking this Tuesday (23), in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. At the age of 31, this is the second time that the young funk singer has been arrested on the same charge.

The first time, in 2014, the police said they found the artist with cocaine pins and perfume bottles on a beach also in São Vicente. The police version that the MC was dealing was always disputed by friends and by Kauan’s defense.

Vitor Hugo, producer director of Veagá Filmes, producer of funkers from Baixada Santista, defends MC Kauan from the accusations and believes in his innocence. He agrees with the artist, who during an interview with TV Tribuna, a TV Globo affiliate in the region, said he was “another Brazilian” in an “unfair situation”.

“Unbelievable. A good boy, without malice, from the family. Sad to see such a stop. In all our time together, I’ve never seen him do this kind of thing. [traficando drogas]”, reported the producer, who also questions the arrest and claims that the MC had no need to commit such a crime.

“Contradictory. How can an MC, blown away, full of money in his pocket, full schedule, working honestly, going to sell drugs on the beach? He didn’t need it. Someone did this to him and he has to pay”, added Vitor Hugo, in an interview with Run view.

Still on Tuesday night, the artist’s Instagram published a statement, signed by the singer’s mother and manager, Nalva Mariz, saying that the arrest “is an injustice, because, as everyone knows, MC Kauan always worked, always devoted himself to music, and never engaged in any criminal activity”.

music artist

Before singing funk, Kauan Mariz was a rocker and had long hair. The musical change took place in the community where he lived, in Baixada Santista. The funk singer, then, began to attend funk dances hidden from his mother, who is now the artist’s manager.

The singer introduced himself to the funk scene at the age of 13, when he sang for the first time at a dance at the Unidos do Morro Samba School, also located in Santos.

Kauan started being successful in Baixada Santista with the hits “Korean house” and “ninja cap“. Already in 2014, he was one of the main names of “ostentação funk” in Brazil. He earned the nickname Koringa for presenting himself with a painted face, with green hair and a red mouth, just like Batman’s archenemy in the movie “The Dark Knight”.

Singer and songwriter Luiz Felipe Amaral, better known as MC Amaral, defines his friend Kauan as a “nice, playful person. Different from what you imagine seeing the villain character he takes to the stage.” Amaral also reinforces that Koringa has always been focused on his career and, in addition to being a singer, he has become an influencer for generations.

Agreeing with Vitor Hugo’s questioning, MC Amaral still appeals for the decision to be reviewed. “Kauan has a great social status, sells shows all over Brazil with a relatively high fee. It makes no sense to say that he is a drug dealer, since he is a public figure, with a legion of fans, to think that he is selling drugs on the beach promenade”.

MC Kauan has over 4 million followers on Instagram. Funkeiro fans and rhythm pages shared a video made by the artist moments before he was arrested. “MC is not a thug”.

The artist is also known for not being part of any major production company or career management company. He works with his mother, who will manage him, and has his own production company, Original Produção e Eventos.

Kauan is also a successful entrepreneur. Owner of the clothing brand Veneno de Cobra, the MC owns a physical store in a shopping center in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, in addition to selling men’s and women’s clothing over the internet.

The artist’s wife, Sabrina Rosa also used social media to vent. “He’s being accused of something he didn’t do. He is innocent, but in Brazil, justice is flawed. Unfortunately. We will take all possible actions.”

Kauan’s Prison

The singer was arrested while eating at a candy store in São Vicente. According to the arrest warrant, the Court accepted the appeal of the Public Ministry of São Paulo and sentenced him to four years and two months in prison. According to information from the local press, the artist was convicted in 2019, but he responded to the process in freedom.

The young man was taken to the 1st Police District of the municipality, and then he will be sent to a penitentiary in the region. Kauan’s defense appeal was denied.