Who is MC Kauan, ‘funkeiro’ arrested for drug trafficking on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

Kauan Mariz de Oliveira, 31, better known as MC Kauan or MC Koringa, was born in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, on October 11, 1991. After losing his father, at age 3, he was raised only by his mother and businesswoman, Nalva Mariz. Last Tuesday (23), the artist was arrested for drug trafficking, in São Vicente, also on the coast of São Paulo. The court ordered him to serve the sentence of four years and two months, for the crime, in a closed regime.

Before getting involved in the funk rhythm, Kauan was a rocker. The artist had already revealed, in interviews, that wore clothes that referred to Rock and had long hair. One of the factors that made him change his style was the community in which he lived, where the culture and the look were different.

As a teenager, he began to enjoy funk and attend dances in Baixada Santista even without the permission of his mother, who is now also the artist’s manager.

It was at a Warm Winter event [festa junina que acontecia anualmente em Santos] that he decided to become an MC. In testimonies, he said that the desire arose from listening to the MC Duda do Marape – the artist was killed with nine shots in Santos, in 2011.

At the age of 13, Kauan started singing funk. The first time on stage was at a dance at Unidos dos Morros [agremiação que participa do Carnaval santista].

He was called along with four other artists and created rhymes that rocked the party. That day, he won his first paycheck. [pagamento feito pela apresentação].

To stand out among the region’s MCs, Kauan created the character Koringa. He wore clown clothes and features. There were several presentations by painted face, green hair and red mouth, just like Batman’s archenemy.

Kauan has been attracting public attention since 2006When released songs like “House of Korean” and “Ninja Play”. In social networks he is also successful with the more than 4 million followers.

Kauan went first arrested in January 2014 in Saint Vincenton the coast of São Paulo. At the time, a team from Military Police (PM) patrolled in the neighborhood of Gonzaguinha, close to Avenida Embaixador Pedro de Toledo, and spotted the artist as he was picking up a white bag through the railing of a building. Then the singer headed to the beach. The agents followed the funk singer, who tried to flee, but was caught.

Kauan had in possession 19 cocaine pins and 22 plastic bottles containing methylene chloride, i.e. perfume launcher.

In October 2019, there was a conviction in court for drug trafficking. The defense then appealed, and the artist was free to respond to the lawsuit.

The Public Ministry (MP) presented an appeal, which was accepted by the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJ-SP).

The funkeiro was arrested for drug trafficking last Tuesday afternoon (23), in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. As determined by g1the PM carried out the arrest while the artist ate in a pastry shop in the municipality.

The Justice received an appeal from the Public Ministry (MP) to sentence him to four years and two months in prison, in a closed regime..

Kauan Mariz de Oliveira was arrested on Rua 11 de Junho, in the Itararé neighborhood, around 5 pm. The artist was taken to the 1st Police District (DP) of the municipality, and was sent to a penitentiary in the region. It is not yet known which prison he will be sent to.

In 2020, the Court ordered the filing of the case against the funk singer, who was being investigated after the PM found clown masks, a wooden stick and two vests, one of which was bulletproof inside his vehicle in August 2019.

After being arrested for drug trafficking on January 20, 2014, the funk singer told police that he is only a drug user, that he has never trafficked and declared that he does not own the narcotics, but he was still taken to jail.

Four days after being arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in São Vicente, the singer was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Five days after being arrested for drug trafficking, MC Kauan held a press conference in Santos and stated that he is neither a drug dealer nor a drug user. The singer also stated that he was not in possession of drugs at the time he was arrested and that the narcotics appeared at the police station while the occurrence was registered.

The singer's arrest for drug trafficking in 2014 surprised people close to the funk singer. At the time, the artist's music producers said that the MC's arrest took place at a time when the musician was having a lot of success in his career. One of them said that the singer didn't need it, as he played several shows a month with an estimated fee of around R$15,000.