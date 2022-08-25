Who received Auxílio Brasil in August will win in September?

Understand how the payment of Auxílio Brasil will be in September

More than 20 million Brazilians received transfers from Auxílio Brasil in August. Thus, these beneficiaries received for the first time the minimum amount of R$ 600.00.

In this way, all citizens who received the benefit amount in August are automatically guaranteed the September transfers. Therefore, it is not necessary to renew the registration, as the system of the Ministry of Citizenship recognizes the families who are entitled to receive.

Furthermore, the maintenance of the social program’s payroll also depends on the fulfillment of the Ministry’s permanence requirements. So, whoever continues to respect all the rules, remains a beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil. However, if the citizen no longer meets some requirements, he may have the benefit blocked between the months of August and September.

Brazil Assistance Application

According to the Ministry, the Federal Government system routinely reviews data from Auxílio Brasil users. The aim is to find out if people still meet all the requirements for participation. Thus, the beneficiary must frequently check their profile information in the Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS).

If the benefit is blocked or canceled, the Federal Government will communicate the reason for the suspension of the account through the application. Thus, it is possible to understand what happened and seek to resolve the pending issue in order to receive Auxílio Brasil as soon as possible.

New beneficiaries

In addition, the Ministry of Citizenship has not yet released the number of new entries in the social program, but they may happen in September.

Therefore, if the citizen meets all the entry requirements for the program and still has not been selected, he will have a new chance. Confirmation is also given through the Auxílio Brasil app.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

However, the criteria to be part of Auxílio Brasil are:

Families in extreme poverty – monthly family income per person of up to R$ 105.00;

Families in poverty (provided that their members include pregnant women or people under the age of 21) – monthly family income per person between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00.

Families that have members residing in the same house, who are enrolled in the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/Loas);

Be registered in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico);

Be selected by the Ministry of Citizenship.

