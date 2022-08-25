who WORKED in 2021 receives PIS in SEPTEMBER? See PIS CALENDAR and PIS VALUE BASE YEAR 2021

In 2022, the PIS was paid between the months of February and March for millions of workers from all over Brazil.

the deposit of PIS 2022 was intended for professionals who worked in the year of 2020.

Now, the workers are waiting for the deposit for the year of 2021.

In this article, check how to receive PIS 2022 and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS 2022

PIS PAYMENT

As you know, the payment of PIS (Social Integration Program) you’re late. This change was caused by the covid pandemic.

Therefore, the PIS for those who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – has been postponed, with no start date set.

PIS 2023: PIS BASE YEAR 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?

This year, it is expected that in the second half of this year, Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Assistance Fund) will hold a meeting with the federal government to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022?

Workers who receive PIS 2022 receive:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020; Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020; Have updated data in the registry; They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

HOW DO I RECEIVE PIS PAYMENT?

the payment of PIS includes workers from private companies and can be withdrawn through Cashier.

O PIS 2022 was automatically paid into a digital social savings account automatically opened by the CASHIER. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

The maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar authorizes the withdrawal of funds from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.