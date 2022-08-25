Whose idea was it to bring the heart of D. Pedro 1º to Brazil?

The arrival of the heart of Dom Pedro 1º, for the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, has shaken the country. After all, who is responsible for this idea?

Well, according to the oncologist and immunologist Nise Yamaguchi, known for her controversial participation in the Covid CPI and for defending the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the disease, without presenting any scientific evidence, she was responsible for this.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo last week, she stated that she suggested to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that the body come to the country for the tributes. The attitude is seen by the opposition as a political maneuver by Bolsonaro on the eve of the election.

Appointed as an advisor to the president and a participant in a parallel cabinet of the Ministry of Health to guide him in managing the pandemic, the doctor was involved in several controversies.

In an interview with TV Brasil in July 2020, she compared the fear of the pandemic to that of Jews during the holocaust, which resulted in her being removed from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo.

“Fear is harmful to everything. First of all, it paralyzes you, it leaves you with a mass of maneuver. Anyone, you can take it… Do you think that a few Nazi soldiers would be able to control that mass of herd of hungry Jews if they did not submit daily to humiliations, humiliations and humiliations, taking away all their initiatives?”, he declared.

1st.jun.2021 – Oncologist Nise Yamaguchi, in testimony at the Covid CPI in the Senate Image: Leopoldo Silva/Agência Senado

Videos in which she defends treatment against covid-19 without proven effectiveness were also removed from YouTube, for violating the platform’s rules.

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the director-president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), Antônio Barra Torres, said in testimony at the Covid-19 CPI in the Senate that Nise Yamaguchi intended to change the chloroquine package insert so that there was an indication of treatment for covid-19 in it.

The change would be made through a decree signed by President Bolsonaro and would have been discussed at a meeting at Palácio do Planalto with the presence of Barra Torres and Mandetta. The president of Anvisa said he was against the idea. Mandetta confirmed the same version of Barra Torres about the meeting.

As a guest to provide clarification to the CPI, Nise Yamaguchi denied that she had any intention of changing the chloroquine package insert.

“I don’t think they [Mandetta e Barra Torres] have lied, I think they were wrong”, he declared to the deputies at the time.

The doctor also denied that she was part of a parallel office of the Ministry of Health.

“I participate as a doctor, as a scientist called to give an opinion in technical committees, in government meetings, in specific meetings with sectors of the Ministry of Health”, he said.

The doctor had her name included in the list of 78 people cited in the CPI’s final report accused of having committed a crime in the pandemic.

After the media exposure, she launched the pre-candidate for federal deputy by PROS, for this year’s elections.