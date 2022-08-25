Why did bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies drop so much in 2022?

Cryptocurrency investors are having a difficult time in 2022: bitcoin and ether, the biggest cryptocurrencies today by market cap, have lost more than 50% in the year, while cardano and solana tokens have plummeted 66% and 79%, respectively.

Due to the falls, many people are afraid when investing in cryptoassets, after all, no one wants to see their own equity fall so intensely in such a short time.

To clarify the situation, we are going to list the main reasons that explain the sharp declines in the cryptocurrency market in 2022.

Macroeconomic scenario

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus in 2020 strongly influenced the economic policy of all countries. In a scenario where most services were paralyzed and people had to remain in quarantine for months, governments feared a drastic reduction in economic activity.

In the United States, the tool used to stimulate consumption was to keep the economy’s basic interest rate close to zero. With low interest rates, people are more encouraged to consume and less likely to invest in fixed income assets, for example, as they pay lower returns.

Another measure taken by the Americans was the approval of aid packages that injected trillions of dollars into the economy. This happened through the purchase of vaccines, payment of emergency aid, granting unemployment aid, among other expenses. According to Nasdaq (the US automated stock market where more than 2,800 shares of different companies are listed), the country spent more on the effort to fight the pandemic than it spent on all the wars it participated in until 2001.

The American movement was replicated, in part, by most countries, including Brazil and the European Union participants, which increased the amount of money in circulation to avoid a financial crisis even more problematic than the one that occurred in recent years.

All this new money that entered the economy in 2020 and 2021 ended up helping equity assets; as fixed income was not paying off, investors sought assets with greater chances of earning, thus increasing the demand for variable income such as cryptos and stocks.

Bitcoin, the IBOV and the S&P 500 benefited from increased demand from investors, and hit all-time highs in 2021, even amid the social crisis caused by the coronavirus.

However, with the retreat of the pandemic, governments began to raise interest rates and withdraw monetary stimulus from economies. Soon, fixed income assets began to become profitable and attract capital, while equity and crypto assets lost attractiveness and began to retreat.

Withdrawal of stimulus and rising interest rates are likely to be the main factor contributing to the cryptocurrency slump in 2022.

Earth network collapse

The Terra network was a protocol that offered financial services in a decentralized manner, that is, without the intermediation of banks and other financial institutions. The network supported several assets, including the luna and UST tokens.

Between the end of 2021 and April 2022, the luna token reached its peak of popularity and became one of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in market value, however, after investors found problems in the asset’s mechanism, its market value quickly plummeted. : between April and June, its value went from US$ 40 billion to practically zero.

The collapse of what was one of the biggest blockchains on the market sparked a wave of mistrust among investors; many of them withdrew their investments in crypto, helping other assets that were unrelated to the Terra network, such as bitcoin and ether, fall.

In addition to contributing to the widespread declines in the crypto market, the decline of luna and UST tokens contributed even if indirectly to the bankruptcy of companies in the crypto sector, such as lending platforms Celsius, Voyager and investment manager Three Arrows Capital.

limited history

Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency in history, completed 13 years of existence at the beginning of 2022. Therefore, investors have much less historical reference of price behavior, in relation to cryptocurrencies, than they have about the stock market and funds, for example.

On the other hand, the first initiative similar to today’s stock market took place in the Netherlands in 1602. At that time, the East India Company traded something similar to the shares of its company to finance trade expeditions to India.

In addition, gold, which is the most valuable asset on the planet, has been used as a means of exchange by people from various parts of the world for thousands of years. Its participation in global history is so relevant that the metal is currently considered the main existing store of value.

This means that gold is seen as one of the best investment alternatives for people who want to maintain their purchasing power in times of economic instability, as has been the case in recent years.

Crypto assets, on the other hand, are relatively new; in this way, they tend to exhibit a more volatile behavior than stocks, metals and other asset classes — especially in times of crisis such as those caused by the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

These are the three main reasons that explain the drop in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. To better understand the crypto market, keep following PagBank PagSeguro articles on UOL Economia!