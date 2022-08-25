Will Auxílio Brasil have advance payments in September?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

This August, Auxílio Brasil increased by R$ 200.00. Thus, the beneficiary families received the minimum amount of R$ 600.00. In addition to the increase, there was an advance payment of the benefit for the first half of this month.

Thus, many are looking forward to this happening again in the Auxílio Brasil paid in September. If not, transfers will only start after almost 45 days of the last payment.

Will Auxílio Brasil’s September calendar be brought forward?

The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet made any statement regarding the anticipation of the September payments of Auxílio Brasil. Therefore, the initial transfer schedule is valid, with the forecast starting in the second half of September.

Thus, the transfers will start on the 19th of the next month. If new dates are announced, the government will publish the decision on its official channels.

Furthermore, in September there will be no transfers of the gas voucher, which is paid every two months, always in even months.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – September

Therefore, in September, R$ 600.00 will be paid according to the final Social Identification Number (NIS).

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th Source: Ministry of Citizenship

How to consult the Aid Brazil?

In summary, to check the amount you will receive from Auxílio Brasil, the beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship number 121, in addition to the Caixa Service Center on the number 111, or consult through the application following the steps below:

Access the Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Inform the CPF;

Inform your password.

On the home screen, click on “Values ​​inquiry”.

