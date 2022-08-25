Will there be a death group? Champions has defined pots for the draw; see how they turned out

After the classification of the classifieds, the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage will take place this Thursday (25)

Now it’s official! The 32 clubs that will compete in the group stage of the Uefa Champions League. rangers, Copenhagen and Dynamo Zagreb confirmed vacancy this Wednesday (24) after eliminating PSV, trabzonspor and Bodo/Glimtrespectively, and joined the 29 teams already guaranteed,. Of that sum, 26 were previously classified and more three via playoffs: benfica, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifa.

The drawing of the keys will take place in Istanbul this Thursday (25), starting at 1 pm (GMT), with real-time coverage of the ESPN.com.br. The capital of Turkey will host the big decision of the 2022/23 season.

The group stage games start on the day september 6th.

The teams that secured a spot on Wednesday advance to Pot 4 and join Club Brugge, Olympique de Marseille, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa.

Check out how the four pots turned out:

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Ajax;

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham;

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting and Bayer Leverkusen;

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Olympique de Marseille, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers, Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb.

With the definition of the classifieds, the attention of the draw will be focused on the possibility of the so-called ‘Group of Death’.

But which teams can fall into the same bracket? THE ESPN simulated possible scenarios by the disposition of the teams that make up each pot for this Wednesday’s draw.

Three possible ‘group of death’ scenarios:

All teams in pot 1, of course, will be seeded in this Thursday’s draw.

a group with Milan, Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Olympique de Marseille would, for example, repeat endings in all rounds. All of these teams have made Champions League decisions, ancient or modern.

A possible key with Bayern, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Celtic can only bring together European champion teams.

A group formed by Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Olympique de Marseille, for example, it would combine 24 Champions League titles in the same bracket.