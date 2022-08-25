With 3,300 fires, the Amazon has the worst day of fires in 15 years, Inpe data show | Environment

The current fire season in the Amazon recorded, on Monday (22), a negative record: 3,358 fires in a 24-hour period. It is the worst mark in 15 years, according to data from the federal program that monitors fires in the biome.

Considering the basis of the Queimadas Program of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), before what happened this week, the most recent date to record a record of fires was September 30, 2007, when the satellite that monitors the region caught 3,936 outbreaks. in 24 hours (see list below).

Since that date in 2007, there has not been a 24-hour period with a greater number than this Monday, August 22nd. According to Inpe itself, the numbers for this day are compatible with values ​​for the “years of the most critical fire occurrences in the series, from 2004 to 2007”.

The 3,358 recent fires still represent almost three times what was seen on an emblematic date in the history of the biome’s destruction: the “Day of Fire”.

The name was given to August 10, 2019, when farmers in Pará organized criminally to provoke illegal fires in various parts of the region. In all, 1,173 were registered on the “Day of Fire”.

That August 2019 was marked by record fires in the biome, even causing the city of São Paulo to see day turn to night because of smoke coming from fires in the Amazon region.

The coordinator of the Queimadas Program of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), Alberto Setzer, explained in an interview with g1 that there are important differences between the two dates.

“On Fire Day in 2019, there was a specific event mainly in the south of Pará that contributed to this state having the largest number of outbreaks at the time. On August 22, 2022, the outbreaks are more distributed in three states”, analyzes Alberto Setzer.

Amazonas (35%), Pará (33%) and Mato Grosso (22%) account for most of the outbreaks.

2 of 3 Smoke from the fires in the region of the BR 230 in Amazonas, in the region of Jacareacanga — Photo: Inpe Smoke from fires in the region of BR 230 in Amazonas, in the region of Jacareacanga — Photo: Inpe

“Anyway, the 3,358 hotspots on August 22 are almost triple the 1,173 on August 10, 2019 in the Amazon biome”, explains the program coordinator.

Current situation in the Amazon

Despite the peak in the second, the data do not point to a “significant increase” in relation to the levels verified recently and that are considered alarming by environmentalists.

“From January 1 to August 23, 2022, the reference satellite indicates 34,555 detections (of fire outbreaks) in the Amazon biome, with a non-significant increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2021, and lower than the 37,733 outbreaks recorded in 2020 and 41,331 outbreaks in 2019”, analyzes Setzer.

In relation to the days of the current month alone, we have 21,649 outbreaks against 22,301 in 2021, that is, a reduction of 2.9%.

“Although the daily values ​​of outbreaks are correct indicators of the extent of the use of fire in the vegetation, temporal and spatial comparisons must consider longer periods, of at least two weeks and ideally monthly”, explains Setzer.

3 of 3 Fires around and inside the Karipuna Indigenous Land on the 22nd — Photo: Inpe/Disclosure Fires around and inside the Karipuna Indigenous Land on the 22nd — Photo: Inpe/Disclosure

More degradation x historical series

For Ane Alencar, director of Science at the Instituto de Pesquisa Ambiental da Amazônia (IPAM), the data corroborate all the warnings being made by environmentalists: environmental degradation in the Amazon has increased again under the current Bolsonaro administration.

Analyzing the historical series, she explains that the years with dates at the top of this ranking above were marked by a combination of drought and high deforestation.

“There is a very important issue that is revealed by this table: 2007 was one of the dry years in the Amazon, as well as 2005, this helps a lot to increase the number of hotspots. In the years 2002, 2003, 2004, deforestation was very high and this also helps to greatly increase the number of outbreaks”, explains Ane Alencar.

Former president of Ibama and senior specialist in public policies at the Observatório do Clima, Suely Araújo, recalls that the Deter system has shown high numbers of deforestation. As shown by g1, deforestation alerts verified by Deter fell by 2% in the 2021/2022 season, but went through for the 3rd time of 8 thousand km² of area under devastation during the Bolsonaro administration.

“In the situation left by this government, in terms of dismantling the environmental policy, of complete lack of control, we had nothing to expect other than one more disaster”, says Suely.

The technical coordinator of the Climate Observatory, Tasso Azevedo, points out the confluence of three factors for the trademark to have been registered.

“We have a deepening drought, an increase in deforestation, which generates more flammable dry material, and at the same time a tendency to use fire to finish the deforestation phases. So these three things are working together in the region, generating this almost perfect storm this year”, analyzes Tasso.

Outlook for the fire season

For the coordinator of the Inpe program, it is still too early to make an analysis of the current season, especially because the months of September, October and November also tend to present peaks in the use of fire in vegetation.