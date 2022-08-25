With 5 absences, see probable lineup of São Paulo to face Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Teams face each other at Morumbi this Wednesday (24), for the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo will face São Paulo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (24), at Morumbi. The clubs meet again just over two weeks after Mengão won the Tricolor, 2-0, for the Brazilian Championship, in the same stadium. In the upcoming clash, the São Paulo team has five absences for this first knockout match, leaving Rogério Ceni a headache.

São Paulo possible starting lineup: Jandrei; Rafinha (Patrick), Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

One of the main ‘casualties’ of the São Paulo team is the veteran Miranda, who will not be able to play because he was expelled in the quarterfinal match, against América-MG. With the defender suspended, Rogério Ceni is even considering changing São Paulo’s game plan to face Flamengo.

Rogério Ceni’s team normally uses three defenders, however, against Flamengo, they can give up one of them to have another man in midfield. If you choose the trio, Rafinha or Luizão may appear as an option alongside Diego Costa and Léo. Still without a definition of the formation that will be used soon, the coach tries to circumvent the absences to face the Mais Querido.

In addition to the defender, São Paulo will not be able to count on four other athletes. On the eve of the match, Gabriel Neves does not play against Flamengo, due to an ankle problem. The Uruguayan midfielder joins André Anderson, Arboleda and Caio, all injured and in the Tricolor Medical Department. It is worth remembering that amid the absences, Rogério Ceni seeks to break a ‘taboo’ of never having won Rubro-Negro as a coach.

On the Flamengo side, Dorival Júnior will take to the field what Mengão has to offer. Flamengo should repeat the players who entered most of the knockout games in the season. In this way, the Rubro-Negro squad has: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

Seeking to extend the unbeaten record of four straight victories over the Paulistas, Flamengo will measure forces with São Paulo from 21:30 (Brasília time), this Wednesday (24). The duel at Morumbi Stadium is valid for the first match of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The clash will be shown by Rede Globo, on open TV, and by Sportv, on closed channel. However, as always, Coluna do Fla commands the most ‘red-black’ broadcast on the internet, live on YouTube.