With cancer, actress Lúcia Alves is hospitalized in Rio; Last TV job was in ‘Rare Jewel’

Actress Lúcia Alves, 73, has been hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio, since the 19th, to treat pancreatic cancer. This is a difficult disease to diagnose and it can have an aggressive course. The news of the hospitalization was anticipated by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

The artist has been away from TV since 2013, when she made “Rare Jewel”. Mineira, from Belo Horizonte, Lúcia has a long career in TV, theater and cinema. She has been in important TV Globo productions, such as “Irmãos Courage”, “Malu Mulher”, “Golden Years” and “Surrogacy”. And she also participated in “O carnation and the rose”, currently in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the delay in the appearance of symptoms and aggressive behavior are factors that lead the problem to present a high mortality rate. While, in Brazil, the type of cancer represents 2% of the total, in relation to deaths it occupies 4% of all records. The diagnosis is rare before the age of 30, being more common after the age of 60, and the incidence is more significant in males.

Researchers believe that a recent study, published by scientists at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, may help in the early identification of cases of pancreatic cancer and increase the chances of survival. In an unprecedented survey, experts cataloged 23 symptoms that had previously been little or unrecognized linked to the disease.

Data from 24,236 patients who were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in England between 2000 and 2017 were analyzed using a large electronic database (QResearch). The researchers analyzed the patients’ symptoms at different times before they were diagnosed with cancer, and compared them with the symptoms of other patients who were not diagnosed with the disease.

Yellowish skin (jaundice) and bleeding in the stomach or intestine were the two severe symptoms most associated with the diagnosis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA), the most common type of pancreatic cancer, and in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET-P), the form rarest of pancreatic cancer. In addition, those responsible for the work identified thirst and dark urine as previously unknown symptoms for ADP.

You 23 symptoms linked to the diagnosis of ADP are:

Yellowish skin; Bleeding in the stomach or intestine; Problems swallowing; Diarrhea; Change in bowel habits; vomiting; Indigestion; Abdominal mass. Abdominal pain; Weight loss; Constipation; Fat in the stool; Abdominal swelling; Nausea; Flatulence; Heartburn; Fever; Tiredness; loss of appetite; Itch; Back pain; Thirst; dark urine.

Another nine signs were related to NET-P: yellow skin, blood in stools, diarrhea, change in bowel habits, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal mass, abdominal pain and weight loss.

One of the limitations of the study is that the older survey data lacked information about what stage the patients’ cancer was at when they were diagnosed. This means that scientists have not been able to determine which symptoms are associated with early-stage disease and which are related to the advanced tumour. In addition, in rare cancer cases (NET-P), the amount of data was small, which made it difficult to detect other potential symptoms.