Without Bolsonaro and Lula, ‘RedeTV’ cancels presidential debate

THE TV network! decided to cancel the presidential debate scheduled for September 2. The program would be broadcast in pool format, in partnership with the portals metropolises and the antagonist. The information was confirmed to the report by the press office of the station. As Jovem Pan showedthe presidential campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contacted the company on Tuesday night, the 23rd, to inform the Federal Executive’s decision not to attend. A member of the former president’s campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which leads polls on voting intentions, told Young pan that PT will not attend either. Due to the absence of the best placed candidates in the surveys released so far, the debate was cancelled. Officially, however, the TV network! limited itself to saying that the cancellation occurs “because there was no confirmation from all the guests”.

The first presidential debate of the election campaign is scheduled for Sunday, the 28th. The program will be broadcast by a pool of vehicles, formed by all radio and television channels of Grupo Bandeirantes, in addition to the UOL portal, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper and TV Cultura. Bolsonaro’s campaign has not yet decided whether he will attend. Lula, in turn, must attend. Allies of PT, however, point out that the presence of the former president is not conditioned to the participation of the current president of the Republic. PT leaders admit, however, that the country’s ex-mandatory would benefit from the absence of his biggest opponent. “Lula without Bolsonaro in the debate is a point for Lula to speak alone to millions of Brazilians. And still [dá a oportunidade de] say that Bolsonaro runs away from the debate,” an interlocutor of the former president told the report.