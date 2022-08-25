Wolverine is coming? She-Hulk may have confirmed mutant in the MCU

As counterintuitive as it sounds, Jennifer Walters’ frustration (Tatiana Maslany) with the direction of his career may have put a smile on the face of the fan of MCU. That’s because, while the lawyer was looking for ideas for unusual jobs that she could have now that she is known as She-HulkCasa das Ideias hid a easter egg and both on the heroine’s computer screen. In the episode “Superhuman Law” we have the first (indirect) mention of Wolverine; Look:

In the articles related to the matter that Jen was reading, the following headline is seen: “man fights with metal claws in bar fight”. Whether you know Wolverine from the comics or exclusively from the Fox, the reference is pretty self-explanatory. Not only is the mutant known for his adamantium claws, he is seen on many occasions sitting at the bar counter. In fact, in the comics, he even owns one, there in Madripoor – an establishment that even appears in the background in scenes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The reference is not without purpose. THE Marvel made the introduction of mutants official – awaited since 2019, with the merger of disney and Fox – at the end of Ms. Marvel, when he established that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) had a mutation in her genes. But even before that, the studio acknowledged its existence by including a variant of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To mean, Kevin Feige continues to prepare the ground for their participation in the next great events of the cinematic universe.

For now, though, there’s nothing concrete about his entry into the MCU other than confirmation that deadpool 3 will happen. After all, apart from the announcement that Shawn Levy will helm the new film, he still hasn’t been included in the studio’s release schedule. If they don’t come in as cameos in the near future, possibly sometime in phase 5, chances are high that fans will have to settle for these little surprises until the (still very mysterious) phase 6.

OTHER EASTER EGGS TO NOTE

In this same scene, there are two other easter eggs worth mentioning. The first is a callback to the post-credits scene of the first episode of She-Hulk, in which Jen laments that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and her beautiful ass from America reportedly never experienced sex. Maybe to celebrate the news that the hero didn’t die a virgin, or simply because she’s a big fan, her cell phone background is, let’s say, a photo of Cap from the back…

Just below the headline about Wolverine, however, is another relevant mention, this time to a well-known MCU event. The article, titled “Why is there a giant statue of a man emerging from the ocean”, is a nod to Eternals’ conclusion. As you may remember, when Sersi (Gemma Chan) and company manage to prevent the birth of Tiamut, Celestial who was gestating in the Earth’s core, her imposing figure is “frozen” in the middle of the landscape. This surprising appearance is recognized in a newsreel in the film itself. Therefore, it is not surprising that vehicles on the internet have also written about it.

Finally, it is not possible to talk about this second episode of She-Hulk without celebrating the joke about the lawyer’s cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). When Jen calls to ask her opinion – read inform – about her involvement with the Emil Blonsky case (Tim Roth), literally the man who tried to kill the physicist in The incredible Hulkthe veteran Avenger reassures her by saying “I’m a completely different person now. Literally”, a brazen joke about changing the character’s interpreter. That’s because, back in 2008, whoever played the Hulk was Edward Norton. Ruffalo took on the hero only in 2012, with the debut of The Avengerswhen its predecessor had already bid farewell to Marvel over creative differences.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

