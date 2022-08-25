Woman suffers attack from enraged fox. See the video!

A security camera captured the moment when a fox surprised a woman from behind and attacked her in front of her house in Ithaca (New York state, USA).

The woman, who was talking on her cell phone, reacted to the fox’s attack, but the animal kept trying to bite her on the legs.

At one point, the fox distanced itself a little and soon after resumed the brutal attack, managing to injure one of the woman’s hands.

The woman screamed in pain and shook and kicked the persistent animal as a neighbor could be seen running to the scene holding a stick.

When the neighbor arrived, the fox finally ran away, leaving the woman limping and in great pain. Watch the video posted by journalist Ed Russo, the victim’s cousin:

A cousin of mine was attacked by a rabid fox in Ithaca, NY. She she’s OK. But geez this video is crazy! pic.twitter.com/91aAHB6KME — Ed Russo (@EdRussoWX) August 23, 2022

The fox tried to attack another person nearby. However, the animal did not survive the onslaught, and its body was sent to Cornell University for testing, according to CBS News. Local health officials said the fox had rabies.

Despite the terrible experience, the victim claimed that she wished the fox no harm:

“It was a beautiful animal and I didn’t want to hurt it. Unfortunately, I had no choice but to fight back because I couldn’t get away. I thank God my neighbor showed up.”