Workers rescue ‘dog’ and discover it was another animal

Ten years ago, workers working on a construction site in the city of Canary Wharf, London, found a buried animal. After the rescue, the team took him to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital (SEWH), a rescue and rehabilitation center for wild animals of all kinds. Until then they believed to be a dog.

Arriving there, they discovered that, in fact, the muddy animal was a fox. And they were just as happy that they had the chance to save her from a sad end.

The animal was covered in mud. (Photo: Whitehotpix/ZUMAPRESS.com)

The animal was found stuck in a hole in the ground and was completely covered in dirt and mud. And due to its invalid attempts to get out of that situation, the pet was exhausted. It was then that the worker who found him called the rest of the team to get him out of there together.

Having rescued him, the officials traveled 32 km to take him to the SEWH. The effort was for him to undergo medical examinations and also to treat possible injuries. There, the vets bathed him. It was then that they discovered that it was a 4-month-old fox. Leaving everyone amazed.

Rescue center workers bathed the animal. (Photo: Whitehotpix/ZUMAPRESS.com)

“We have rescued many foxes, always from man-made dangers,” Sue Schwar, founder of SEWH, told The Dodo.

NGO officials believe the cub was exploring the construction site because it was lost, as its family was forced out of its habitat by the construction site. And according to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), there is no “greater threat to the survival of animals” than habitat loss due to various terrestrial developments.

The fox bathed. (Photo: Whitehotpix/ZUMAPRESS.com)

With the arrival of progress, many animals end up dying with excavators. And those who manage to escape, have an uncertain future. Luckily this fox’s story had a happy ending! Thanks to the kind heart of this team.

Medical examinations confirmed that the fox was in good health. She remained in the care of the rescue center until adulthood, before being released into the wild.

Also watch:

The dog that BECAME BABA of kittens and more news in Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet