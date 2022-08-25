Wyrosong from Fallout Devs Announced at Gamescom

Developer Something Wicked Games, made up of veterans from the Fallout, Dragon Age and The Elder Scrolls franchises, announced Wyrosong during Gamescom’s opening night. The game is a medieval fantasy with RPG elements and promises to redefine the genre through a choice-based narrative.

Further details were not shared by the studio, but a press release (via GameInformer) anticipated that the title is being made using the Unreal Engine 5. The teaser images show two sides of the same universe, where one of the lives takes place “afterward”. the shadow” and another “behind the eye”.

“Our goal with Something Wicked Games is to utilize our independent and creative autonomy to develop the next evolution of open-world RPGs,” writes Jeff Gardiner, CEO of Something Wicked Games and formerly of Bethesda Studios. “Our first project, Wyrosong, has been my dream game for some time now, and I’m thrilled to finally share it today.”

Check out the teaser below:

Learn more about Wyrosong

According to the devs, the RPG will be an adventure of “occult historical fantasy set in a fictional Portugal in the Middle Ages”. Its mechanics will be implemented to challenge players with every decision they make, expanding, questioning and redefining aspects of the campaign and its own concept.

