Yamaha Fazer 150 continues sale even with new FZ15

With the launch of the new Yamaha Fazer FZ15many people may wonder if this would be the end of Fazer 150. The manufacturer, however, guarantees that the model continues in the line sold in the Brazilian market, as well as the Factor 150.

The brand’s goal with the FZ15 is to attack in a higher segment, so it defines the new bike as a premium option. Its price is higher, starting at R$16,990, while the Fazer 150 starts at R$15,190. See Yamaha 125/150 cc urban price list:

Yamaha Factor 125i USB: BRL 13,290

BRL 13,290 Yamaha Factor 150 ED USB: BRL 14,090

BRL 14,090 Yamaha Fazer 150 USB: BRL 15,190

BRL 15,190 Yamaha Fazer FZ15 ABS: BRL 16,990

Is making 150 still worth it?

In relation to the new FZ15, the Fazer 150 really lags behind in some aspects such as looks and equipment, which is why the FZ15 has become a complement to the line, not a replacement. The novelty features 1-channel ABS, disc brakes on both wheels, LED lights with front cannon and monocross suspension at the rear, in addition to other advances (learn more in the report) compared to Do 150. GET TO KNOW THE FZ15 IN VIDEO:

Meanwhile, the Fazer 150 has the simpler UBS system, which divides the braking between front and rear, but does not prevent the wheels from locking like ABS. In addition, it still has a drum brake at the rear, more archaic, and a double-spring suspension at the rear, also less modern, as well as the most dated optics and panel.

Yamaha Fazer 150 2022 Image: Yamaha

However, it should be noted that the price difference reaches R$ 1,800, that is, the Fazer 150 can still be worth it for those who want to spend less on a model, which is still demonstrably robust. In addition, the engine of both motorcycles is the same single cylinder with 149 cc of displacement, capable of generating the maximum power of 12.2 hp (petrol) and 12.4 hp (ethanol). Rationally, the Fazer 150 still seems like a good choice, while the FZ15 attracts much more for its looks and technology.