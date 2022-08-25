“You are changing the meaning of my life”

You next chapters in “Pantanal” promise countless changes in the lives of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos). After ending your relationship with Erica (Marcela Fetter), the firstborn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will return to his father’s farm and will surprise Sister (Camila Morgado). The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper ‘O GLOBO’.

Upon returning to the Pantanal, the peon will decide to set up an educational project there. In conversation with José Leôncio, they will come up with the idea of ​​creating a school-chalana together. A short time later, Jose Lucas put the plan into practice and tell your idea to Sisterinviting her to be part of the project.

“I don’t know if it would be too bold of me, but I wanted to invite you. I wanted to invite you to be the teacher of the school-chalana that we are going to train here”, he will speak. “Me?! Teacher of the children?!”answer to Sisterquite a surprise. “And mine too…” complete to Jose Lucas.

Insecure, the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will answer that he needs to think. “José Lucas… Are you… Are you…”says Irma, still in disbelief with the proposal to Jose Lucas. “Mad?”will question the firstborn of José Leoncio. “Crazy, too. But you… you’re changing the meaning of my life”will terminate it.