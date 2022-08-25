‘You have to step on the brakes’

× Photo: Nilson Jr/SCO/STF

Marco Aurélio Mello (photo) once again criticized the Federal Police operation against Bolsonarista businessmen who would have defended, in messages on WhatsApp, a coup d’état in the event of Lula’s victory in the presidential election. As we have shown, the action was authorized by Alexandre de Moraes and involved searches of professional and residential addresses, blocking of accounts, breach of bank and message secrecy and suspension of profiles on social networks.

In an interview with Estadão, the former minister of the STF stated that we live “strange times” is that “We need to step on the brakes”.

“I didn’t understand the constriction acts. Still avenging in the country, thankfully, freedom of expression […]. You may not agree, but fighting over ideas is very bad. […] strange times. We need temperance, understanding. We need to step on the brakes, because that doesn’t matter, especially to the less fortunate. In terms of governance, of preserving certain values, what matters is stability. Passion, in cases of State, deserves the greatest excommunication. They’re all in love.” said Marcus Aurelius.

“They had an opinion: ‘Look, the coup is preferable instead of the ex-president.’ But in Criminal Law, the cogitation is not punished. I had WhatsApp as something unreachable. Insecurity takes over“, added.

