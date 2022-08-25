You need to know this tea for diabetes and for the liver

Patients who suffer daily with diabetes know how uncomfortable this disease can be. It causes a number of dietary restrictions and can greatly impair quality of life when it is out of control. That’s why we’ve separated an interesting recipe to fight the effects of diabetes.

First, understand better what diabetes is.

Today you will learn a powerful tea that helps to alleviate and fight diabetes. But first it is necessary to better understand how this disease works in the body.

Science considers that there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. In addition to these, there is also pre-diabetes, where patients almost always develop the disease and already need to start drug treatment.

O diabetes type 1 can be considered the most serious and also the least common. About 5% of the population lives with this disease. The body stops producing insulin and can no longer regulate/lower blood sugar levels.

Gestational diabetes occurs only in pregnant women and is characterized by high blood glucose/sugar ratio. At the end of pregnancy, this picture ends up disappearing.

Finally, the type 2 diabetes is the most common of all and is characterized by insulin resistance. The body has difficulty removing sugar from the bloodstream.

Common symptoms that appear in patients

Constant urge to urinate; Constant and insatiable thirst; Persistent bad breath; Blurry vision often; Extremities (hands and feet) are easily numb; Healing takes forever to complete; You are losing weight and do not understand why; Sleeps a lot, but is always tired.

Always look for a specialist doctor to perform the exams and start some treatment, if necessary. Be sure to make frequent annual consultations.

What is the tea that helps fight diabetes

The tea you can drink to help get sugar out of your bloodstream is milk thistle tea, which can also be known as milk thistle. It is a plant that proves to be interesting to help improve liver health and to alleviate the effects of diabetes.

To get the positive results, you should add one tablespoon to 400 ml of boiling water (off the heat). Cover the pan with the lid and let it rest for 15 minutes. Strain the liquid and drink.

Milk thistle helps: