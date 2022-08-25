“You weren’t going to do that…”; Distant, Sonia Abrão lets go of the verb and intimidates columnists of her program on social networks

It seems that Sonia is not satisfied with what she has seen. If recovering from covid-19, the presenter has been following her program as a viewer, only on the small screen. The communicator, like us viewers, did not like it when she came across a controversial opinion from one of her columnists.

And the criticism didn’t come off as, it came through their social networks, this Wednesday (24), to give that old ear tug to their co-workers later, after they had put it on the agenda. Juliete Freire. The point was that its columnists gave their opinion on an interview given by the singer and former BBB on PodDelas, on YouTube.

“I got lazy about this Juliette interview. I also liked Juliette, but I think she got into a story of being dazzled…”, criticized Thiago Rochawhen talking about a passage where Julliete says she wants to have a cold beer and eat a skewer, but she doesn’t have the freedom to be famous and feel watched, analyzed all the time.

Thiago cites Ratinho as an example, saying that the presenter continues to do what he wants. “He keeps going to the pub, he keeps enjoying life. This whole story that people don’t arrive, maybe it’s because you bring security, makeup artist, firefighter, advice…”, spied Thiago. Defender of the artist, Sônia shoots:” Oh, if I were there, you wouldn’t do this to Juliette, no!!!”, said the communicator in a joking tone.