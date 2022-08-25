Young people are making several videos on TikTok that WORRY US banks

Naeche Vincent no iimagined that when the investment bank he works for, located on Wall Street, called her to start attending in person, she would be so successful. It all started when she decided to record a video on TikTok showing how to prepare to enter the corporate environment for the first time.

Vincent, who is 24 years old and already has more than 2.4 million likes on his videos, has been working from home since he started his career in 2020 as an analyst and wanted to impress at first. The young woman needed new clothes, fixed her eyebrows and a manicure.

“I can’t have claws, like, in the corporate world, claws just don’t roll, not with the people I work with,” she explained in the video, showing off her long fingernails.

She was careful not to tell where she worked, and in upcoming videos, including one detailing her 19-hour journey, she didn’t reveal who she is employed by.

“The banking world is very strict about what you can share online,” Vincent said in an interview. “If you’re posting online about a specific company, then you basically become a spokesperson. I just don’t say where I work.”

The young woman asked Bloomberg not to reveal where she worked. Naeche no longer works at this bank.

Generation Z and the Internet

Young Americans who belong to Generation Z are used to sharing details of their lives on social media and don’t see a reason to put it aside when entering the corporate world. In the case of Wall Street, where the culture of confidentiality is carried seriously, this reveals a dilemma.

Content like this, created by young people like Naeche, can become a filtering tool when recruiting for a sector that seeks young people with different profiles.

However, this type of content can also end up exposing New York’s big banks, revealing a culture of hard work and partying.

Most young people who make this type of publication on the internet do not disclose where they work to ensure that they will not be the target of possible adverse reactions.