Zé Paulino decides to confront Sabá, defends Candoca and ends up in prison

The corrupt will find a way to arrest the girl and gets into a fight with the cowboy

The atmosphere will be tense in the next chapters of “Sea of ​​the Sertão”a new 6pm soap by Rede Globo. After contesting the mayor for the lack of money for food in the schools of Canta Pedra, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will arouse even more the mayor’s anger sabbath (Welder Rodrigues).

In scenes scheduled to air, sabbath he will be annoyed with the young woman’s attitudes, who usually confront the mayor when she realizes the tricks made. With the complaints, the politician decides to have the fiancée of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) from the school where she works as a teacher.

Upon learning of the situation, the cowboy does not keep quiet and decides to face the mayor. However, Zé Paulino will be surprised. This is because Sheba, who will be very angry with the bridegroom’s attitude Candocawill order the delegate Flor (Leandro Daniel) Arrest him for contempt.

Who will support the politician’s decision is Nivalda (Titina Medeiros), wife of the mayor. The wife will tell her husband that he should be tougher with Candoca and Zé Paulino. In the midst of the situation, the Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​will arrive at the police station and order the cowboy to be released, which will be complied with.