Zuleica despairs after discovering Guta’s secret, in “Pantanal”

Tenório’s farm will catch fire next week in “wetland“. Guta (Julia Dalavia) will end up discovering her first pregnancy with Marcelo (Lucas Leto).

The scene will take place shortly after the young woman arrives home and finds Zuleica (Aline Borges) very worried. When questioning her stepmother, Zuleica will say that the land grabber was furious after arguing with his ex-wife Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Even satisfied with the news about Bruaca, Guta will still be worried. “It seems that misfortune, when it comes, always arrives in droves”, she exclaims.

Without understanding anything, Zuelica is confused by Guta’s sentence and will despair when hearing from the girl that she is pregnant. The conversation will be interrupted with the arrival of Tenório (Murilo Benício), who will want to know the matter between them, according to information from Extra. The scenes will air on Saturday’s chapter (27).

are not brothers

After seeing Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) kissing, Zuleica revealed that the two are not brothers. Since then, the couple has been hiding, as Tenório’s wife fears the squatter’s reaction.