Zuleica will have an unexpected twist and turn around; The end of the woman in the novel

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Zuleica will have an unexpected twist and turn around; The end of the woman in the novel 1 Views

Entertainment

After moving to the Pantanal, the woman had a hard time

Lauren Berger

Per Lauren Berger

Photos: Reproduction / Rede Globo
Photos: Reproduction / Rede Globo
Lauren Berger

The soap opera wetland is scheduled to have its last chapter only in October. However, much is already speculated about the characters’ endings. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O GLOBO”, who will have a very positive end in Bruno Luperi’s plot will be zuleica (Aline Borges).

After giving in to pressure from her children and her husband, she decided to move to the tenorio (Murilo Benicio). However, nothing turned out the way she was expecting. The nurse began to have a hard time at the villain’s hand and is following in the same footsteps as Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Despite not having anything confirmed, the outcome tends to be the same as the first version of the novel, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Thus, tenorio will take a turn and make a plan of revenge against the entire family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). However, the shot will backfire.

That is, after almost killing Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), the pawn of Zé Leoncio he will get his dreamed revenge and put an end to the squatter’s life. from that, zuleica there will be a turning point in your life. The nurse, along with the children, will take over the husband’s farm and become a partner in José Leoncio.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“I don’t think that’s me…”; Linn da Quebrada’s mother confuses daughter with another ex-BBB and goes viral on the web

Entertainment Singer’s mother amused netizens by posting a photo with another reality show participant Per …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved