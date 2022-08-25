Zuleica will have an unexpected twist and turn around; The end of the woman in the novel

The soap opera wetland is scheduled to have its last chapter only in October. However, much is already speculated about the characters’ endings. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O GLOBO”, who will have a very positive end in Bruno Luperi’s plot will be zuleica (Aline Borges).

After giving in to pressure from her children and her husband, she decided to move to the tenorio (Murilo Benicio). However, nothing turned out the way she was expecting. The nurse began to have a hard time at the villain’s hand and is following in the same footsteps as Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Despite not having anything confirmed, the outcome tends to be the same as the first version of the novel, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Thus, tenorio will take a turn and make a plan of revenge against the entire family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). However, the shot will backfire.

That is, after almost killing Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), the pawn of Zé Leoncio he will get his dreamed revenge and put an end to the squatter’s life. from that, zuleica there will be a turning point in your life. The nurse, along with the children, will take over the husband’s farm and become a partner in José Leoncio.