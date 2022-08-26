10-year-old boy from BH finds Neymar figurine sold for R$ 9 thousand



08/25/2022 11:34

A sensation among children, teenagers and adults, the official album for the Qatar World Cup began to be sold at the end of last week and has already become a “fever”. Miguel Santos Paolinelli de Castro, 10, who lives in Belo Horizonte, received an album as a gift from his father.

The boy wasted no time and was soon pasting the stickers he won. It wasn’t until the next day, when he went to show the album to his schoolmates, that Miguel discovered that he had pasted one of the most difficult stickers to find along the quest for a complete album. Friends told him that football player Neymar Jr. it was rare and even cost BRL 9,000 on the internet – it is speculated that a golden Legend, like that of the Brazilian ace, is obtained every 1,900 packages.

According to the information from the G1, everyone couldn’t believe that the Minas Gerais native had pasted the golden Legends-type figurine (legends, in English) of the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian National Team, precisely because of the market value. The boy needed to make a video to prove to his colleagues and family his great luck.

“I have a rare figurine, I wasn’t going to sell it. I didn’t know it was worth all that, but he’s my idol, I’m also a collector”, said the boy.

According to Panini, the World Cup album has a total of 670 stickers, with 50 special ones and 80 extras, considered more difficult to find. It is worth mentioning that the extras, such as those from the Legend collection, are added to the five from the “lucky” pack, resulting in six stickers. Legends are available in burgundy, bronze, silver and gold. In addition to Neymar Jr., players such as the Argentine Messi, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Uruguayan Luis Surez are also on the select list of figures.

A supporter of Atltico Mineiro, Miguel also accompanies Neymar, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The first-placed team in the Francs championship. The miner dreams of finding the idol someday.