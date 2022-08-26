2022 Income Tax REFUND: See the step-by-step guide on how to consult

every year to IRS pays the refund of the Income tax. Since 2020, the return of values ​​is made in five rounds. In this month of August, for example, the 4th batch will be paid.

In this way, those who have not yet received it can consult the authorized portals. Thus, the taxpayer must log in to the Meu Imposto de Renda application or to the IRS website.

It should be noted that the order of payments is established by the date of delivery of the declaration, however, there are priorities, such as age, having a disease or being a teacher, for example.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the RFB will release consultations on the so-called residual lots from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the tax authorities. Inquiries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

How to get your income tax refund

In principle, consultations with the Revenue bases can be made through the website and through the applications available for tablets and smartphones. In addition to informing about the release of refunds, the platforms provide direct access to other types of information about the registration status of CPFs.

Here’s how to make a query on the website:

Go to the IRS website; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Select the option “Consult Refund”.

Also, according to information from the IRS, taxpayers’ refunds will be paid directly into the bank account informed in the IRPF statement. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In any case, the rescheduling of the amounts due can be done through the BB Portal, or through the BB Relationship Center, at 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special exclusively for the hearing impaired).

2022 Income Tax refund calendar

This year taxpayers are counting on a novelty, the refund can be paid by Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration.

The refund takes place according to the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31;

2nd batch – June 30th;

3rd batch – July 29;

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.

Who should file the income tax return?

Person who received taxable income above R$ 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return. Emergency Aid is also considered taxable income;

Taxpayer who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, the sum of which exceeds R$ 40 thousand last year;

Whoever obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to the incidence of tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;

Who had, in 2021, gross revenue in excess of R$ 142,798.50 in rural activities;

Who had, until December 31, 2021, the possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value greater than BRL 300 thousand;

Anyone who became a resident in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021;

One who was exempt from capital gain tax on the sale of residential property, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days.