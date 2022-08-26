5-meter snake caught ‘invading’ house through window in UK

25 August 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Solent News & Photo Agency photo caption, A 5.5-meter Burmese python tried to climb through the window of a house in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire

A 5.5 meter python has caused panic in the neighborhood of Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, England, after it escaped from its owner’s house and tried to enter another house on Tuesday morning (23/8).

The Burmese python was captured by a neighbor, who already knew the animal and returned it to its owner.

According to the Daily Echo news portal, the police said they will not investigate the case as the incident is not a “policing-related matter”.

Jenny Warwick says she looked out her window at 5:15 am local time and saw a large yellow object on the roof of a house, but only realized it was a snake when she saw that it was trying to get into a window.

“People passing by couldn’t believe what was happening,” says Warwick.

'Everyone was panicking,' recalls Linda Elmer

Linda Elmer, who recognized and captured the python, says she was woken up at 7 am by neighbors knocking on her door, looking for the animal’s owner.

“Everyone was panicking,” recalls Elmer, who once owned a snake as well and was a firefighter.

“I managed to catch the snake—no one wanted to help. It was really hard because it was a big animal. I managed to hobble this 5.5 meter python around me down the street and knocked on the owner’s door.”

“He’s a beautiful animal and Burmese pythons are very docile. They are not aggressive snakes by any means. I’ve had one before, so I was comfortable catching it,” says Elmer, acknowledging that the situation was “shocking for everyone.” .

The non-profit organization Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), dedicated to animal welfare in the UK, previously advised snake owners to keep their animals well controlled this summer period. as hot temperatures make snakes very active and more likely to run away.