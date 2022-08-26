5 Vasco news today that rocked (25/08)

Credit: Montage/Torcedores.com

O fans.com prepared a brief summary of news from Vasco, with what hit the media this Thursday (25th). Check out!

Vasco lineup changes

Journalist Fabio Azevedo reported on his Youtube that Vasco may have important changes in his lineup for the duel against Bahia for Série B. The striker raniel can lose position for Fabio Gomesand even Figueiredo can return to the team. In midfield, Matheus Barbosa may be a more defensive option, advancing Andrey Santos for the frame.

Nenê talks about partnership with Alex Teixeira

In a press conference, midfielder Nenê spoke precisely about this partnership with Alex Teixeira, which has been criticized by a good part of the crowd. Despite the technique already known to both, many people see this duo with little mobility on the field. That is, either play one or play the other.

“Alex is a guy of great technical quality, very intelligent. There were few games, we still haven’t got an ideal fit. We had two defeats away from home. I don’t think he’s a player who will make the defensive system better or worse. But we have to think about how to adjust in this decisive phase. Our differential has to be in the offensive part. We have to adjust how to compensate defensively. And the engagement will come more and more. In the next two, three games we will be at our best”, said Nenê.

Vasco tried to hire a steering wheel, but without success

Another one that rocked today among the Cruzmaltino fans was Vasco’s attempt to hire the midfielder leo Seine. According to the profileArena Cruzmaltina‘, the club has already designed this signing as the first post-SAF, but the athlete preferred to return to his home club, Goiás.

Players visit child supporter with leukemia

In the off-field, defenders Edimar and Anderson Conceição visited the small Maria, who has been treating a leukemia. In material published by VascoTV, Maria received not only the visit, but also gifts from the athletes. See in the video below:

“For us it was special. She’s going through a problem, but she’s a very cheerful, outgoing girl, she gives off a very positive energy for us to keep thanking her more than mumbling. Through Vasco, passing on a little joy to her is an extra strength for us to keep fighting for Vasco. Such a small gesture for us”, said defender Anderson Conceição.

What is missing for Andrey Santos to renew with Vasco?

And in yet another chapter of the soap opera on the renewal of Andrey Santos’ contract, reporter Lucas Pedrosa, from SBT, brought news about the negotiations. According to Pedrosa, there are only two points left for the renewal to come out. the first is the legal construction of termsand the second is the return of the athlete’s manager, Giuliano Bertoluccitravel from Europe.