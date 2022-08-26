777 defines Lúcio Barbosa as financial director of SAF do Vasco | vasco

777 Partners has already defined who will be the CFO (CFO) of SAF do Vasco. Lúcio Barbosa, with experience in the national and international market, was chosen by the American company to manage the finances in the new moment of Vasco football.
The information was initially published by “Papo Na Colina” and confirmed by ge. The report found that the executive has already been introduced to the club’s directors and left a great impression.
Lúcio Barbosa walked around Vasco’s administrative headquarters, met with president Jorge Salgado and made his first contact with the club’s financial area. The solid curriculum and the fact of being from Vasco pleased the leaders.
Lúcio Barbosa will be the financial director of SAF do Vasco — Photo: Reproduction/LinkedIn
Among the executive’s most outstanding experiences is his work at the technology giant Apple, from 2013 to 2018. He was the financial director of the American company in Brazil, in addition to having worked in the global administrative management of the group.
He started his career at Vector Marketing, in Ohio, USA, then he was a senior auditor at “Deloitte & Touche” and a director at KPMG and General Electric before coming to Apple. His last job was in the finance area of Ceptis, in Rio de Janeiro.
Lúcio Barbosa has already included in his LinkedIn profile the beginning of his experience as CFO of Vasco SAF.
The 777, however, has not yet officially hired Lúcio, as it did with CEO Luiz Mello and sporting director Paulo Bracks, first executives announced by the company for the SAF do Vasco.
