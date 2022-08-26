In The favorite, Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will fall into a plan Flora (Patricia Pillar) and will be kidnapped. The idea is for the villain to become a heroine by saving her own daughter and gaining the trust of the Fontini family. In addition, the shrew will try to get a good amount of money for the kidnapping of the young woman.

In scenes that will air soon, Flora and Lara will be in the captivity of the “thugs” and the viper will pretend that it is being beaten by the rogues just for the daughter to believe. Mariana Ximenes’ character, then, will end up thinking that her mother is fighting to save her. In fact, she will call Flora mother for the 1st time in a tight hug.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

Finally, Flora will start a shootout with the police. Then she will betray the cronies and shoot them to make the police believe they died during the shooting. “Thank God,” Lara will cry out, relieved to see Flora. The police will release Flora and Lara.

Lara will be taken to a hospital and, there, she will get emotional when talking about Flora: “A mother protecting her child. I will owe her that for the rest of my life.”says the young woman, without even imagining that it was her own mother who set up her kidnapping.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.