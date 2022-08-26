Actor honks Sport music in the soap opera Mar do Sertão and jokes in the networks: “Pega esse Cazá Cazá” | sport

The soap opera Mar do Sertão became a topic on social media this Thursday among Sport fans. That’s because Cazá Cazá, the club’s well-known song, had a “special appearance” during a scene of the character Tertulinho, played by actor Renato Góes – from Pernambuco and a Leão fan.

Tertulinho reproduced the sound on the car’s horn, during a meeting with Cadoca – played by actress Isadora Cruz.

Take this kaza kaza – said the actor, when playing the video of the scene in a post on social networks.

“On the day, when I saw that I had to get her attention arriving by car, I said: ‘I’m not going to miss the opportunity for my little lion to be in the soap with me'”, said Renato, in quick contact with ge on Thursday night.

Scene frame from Mar do Sertão, in which Renato Góes plays Cazá Cazá do Sport — Photo: Reproduction

After the post by Renato Góes, Sport also shared the scene on social networks. “No one can resist seeing a horn and not playing Cazá Cazá!”, posted the club.

