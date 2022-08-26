Actress Lucia Alves is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro

– Continues after announcement –



That sad. The actress Lucia Alves is hospitalized in Rio after suffering complications in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. According to a column by Patrícia Kogut, in the newspaper O Globo, the artist was admitted to the São Lucas hospital, in Copacabana, on August 19 and remains at the health unit.

In a statement, the health unit confirmed the hospitalization, but stated that it cannot provide details of the actress’ health status. “Patient Lúcia Alves da Silva has been hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas Copacabana since 08/19/22. Due to the General Data Protection Act, the hospital is not authorized to pass on information about the health status of patients,” the statement said.

The 73-year-old actress plays Dr. Hildegard in ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’, which is currently being replayed on ‘Vale a Pena Ver de Novo’, on TV Globo’s afternoons.

Lúcia Alves collects works on TV. She was the protagonist of the novel ‘Helena’ (1975), written by Gilberto Braga and based on the work of the same name by Machado de Assis. She also acted in productions such as ‘Irmãos Coragem’ (1970), ‘Malu Mulher’ (1979), ‘Elas por Elas’ (1982), ‘Golden Years’ (1986), ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ (1990) and Rose with Love” (2009), by SBT.

The actress’s last work at Globo in the six o’clock soap opera ‘Jóia Rara’. In 2015, Lúcia participated in the series ‘República do Peru’ on TV Brasil, being replaced by Joana Fomm in the second season, recorded in 2018.