After controversial statements, Yasmin Brunet is mocked and detonated by netizens: “Irresponsible”

Yasmin Brunet gained the spotlight by making a controversial comment during his participation in the podcast “PodDelas”. In this ocasion, the blonde stated that a friend had cured herself of cancer just by doing meditation, and her speech was not accepted by netizens.

“The human body and mind have the ability to heal themselves. There’s no such thing as ‘you’re going to die’. Someone else can’t determine that for you. meditation, something she did every day”she began.

Then, Yasmin Brunet said that her friend ‘talked to the organs’. “Every day, before bed, she imagined herself very small, entering her bloodstream, talking to all her organs… It’s a very crazy trip, but I know for a fact that it worked for her”he ended by saying.

On Twitter, several netizens detonated the statements of Gabriel Medina’s ex-partner. “This girl just talks shit*. Irresponsible”, fired a netizen. “That [a alegação] should be a crime”, commented another. A third pointed out: “Meditation is fantastic for the mind, body and soul, but it’s totally wrong to go around saying it cures cancer”.

