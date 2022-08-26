After controversy with Rosalía, Ludmilla clarifies possible discomfort of the international artist at a party prepared by funkeira: “I let her choose”

The singer’s visit Rosalia to Brazil stirred the spirits of Brazilians this week. With the “Motomami Tour”, the Spaniard made a stop in São Paulo to present her hits such as “With Height” and “dispatch”. Some celebrities like Pabllo Vittar, Juliette and Bruna Marquezine attended the show, which featured an after-hours produced by ludmilla.

A close friend of the international singer, the funkeira revealed that Rosália personally asked her to organize an event after her performance. But contrary to what was expected, some netizens moved the social networks by stating that the singer would have been uncomfortable during the event.

That’s because the number of celebrities asking to take pictures and record videos with the artist was excessive and ended up interrupting his moment of relaxation. Some fans even commented that Rosalia would have left earlier because she didn’t like the “grouping”.

Ludmilla commented on the controversy and clarified that she asked her friend directly how she would like everything to be done: “At my parties, cell phones are prohibited. It was only legalized, because I came to Rosa and said: ‘How do you want it? Too many people or too few people? With a cell phone or without a cell phone?’ I let her choose. And then she said: ‘Oh, I want people, I want cell phones, I want everything.’ It was time they made a lot of her stories”, he said, revealing that after the situation the singer would have asked to go to a more private room with her friend to enjoy.