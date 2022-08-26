After Lula talks about meat, Bolsonaro says ‘there’s no filet mignon for everyone’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

At an event promoted by the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP), Bolsonaro described Lula’s promise that, if elected, the population would return to consuming steak and drinking beer as “soft talk”.

“Believe in this soft talk of: ‘You’ll have everything, I’ll pass the gas to R$ 3, everyone will eat picanha every weekend.’

According to the National Supply Company (Conab), beef consumption in Brazil is expected to fall, in 2022, to the lowest level since 1996. And, although the country recorded negative inflation in July, in the last 12 months the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) continues in double digits, pressured by the price of food.

At the ACSP event, Bolsonaro also mocked the PT statement, who said that, if elected, he will “talk” to the deputies. In the speech, with many profanities, the president stated that the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative is a “difficulty”.

“Many good people here know how difficult it is [da relação] Executive-Legislative. It’s not that little chat [do Lula] yesterday: ‘I’m going to talk’. Chat to… none. Do you think that there [no Congresso], is everyone in the party to be sung, to take home? That’s not how business works. In practice, the reality is something quite different,” said the PL presidential candidate.

Still in relation to Lula’s interview with JN, Bolsonaro highlighted the speech about the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), defended by the PT candidate.

“We pacified the countryside by titling lands. I saw Lula saying yesterday: ‘we have a new MST’. Then you are going to modify the DNA of the snake, of the mother-in-law?

To an audience of business entrepreneurs, Bolsonaro criticized the restrictive measures adopted by governors and mayors, especially those from São Paulo, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president recalled that he has always taken a stand against measures to restrict the operation of commercial establishments, which were recommended by experts with the aim of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. So far, Covid-19 has caused more than 683,000 deaths in the country.

“I did the opposite, I went out on the street, on a motorcycle, through the outskirts of Brasília. Without a mask. To show the people that, at my age, with the physical preparation I had, there was no problem at all”, said the candidate for reelection.

Bolsonaro has returned to defending proven ineffective treatments against the disease and raising unfounded suspicions about the effectiveness of vaccines.

Still on the government’s performance during the pandemic, the president highlighted the creation of programs to protect employment and small businesses, which avoided layoffs and the greater closure of small businesses amid the health crisis.

The president also returned to criticize decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that affected allied politicians and businessmen who support him.

Jair Bolsonaro also criticized South American countries that are presided over by left-wing politicians, such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela.

“Take a look at Argentina. Don’t forget that the [Alberto] Fernández [presidente argentino] visited Lula in prison in Curitiba, later he was elected president. See also Colombia, where the Petro [se elegeu]. Two weeks before the elections, Lula recorded a video for him. Look at our Chile – one of the countries, perhaps, the most tidy in the economy in South America – where Chile is going,” he said.