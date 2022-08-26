After Natália Deodato, production doesn’t sleep on point and sends agreement with controversial ex-fiancé of peoa, says columnist

According to the journalist, the influencer would be a bet by the broadcaster

The new edition of “The Farm 14” is getting closer. Already with the presenter Adriane Galisteu closed for this season, the record remains focused on closing with the new pawns and pawns. This time, whoever is close to signing with the broadcaster is a bet by the broadcaster.

One of the most speculated names to integrate the list of participants of the reality is Victor Igohex-fiancé of Sthe Matosparticipant of “The Farm 13”. The digital influencer was involved in a controversy because of the pawn. The information comes from journalist Léo Dias, from the “Metrópoles” portal.

That’s because your loved one drew attention for living an intimate and close relationship with Dynho Alvesex-husband of MC Mirella. Both the singer and Victor Igoh ended relationships before their ex-partners left confinement. According to the columnist, he would be a “strategist profile” bet, but he has not yet signed with Record.

It is worth noting that, according to information from Léo Dias, Victor Igoh has already denied invitations to programs, such as “De Vacation with Ex” and “Ilha Record”. However, this time he would be considering participating in the reality show. The production of the program sees potential to move social networks and would have even offered a good fee.