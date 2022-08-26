After rumors of her departure from Globo, Ana Maria Braga has a definite future in the new programming, says columnist; The presenter’s salary is around R$ 2 million

According to columnist André Romano, from “TV Observatory”, the blonde is guaranteed to be on the schedule until 2025.

After the rumors that Ana Maria Braga would be leaving TV Globothe presenter denied the information last month and said, in an interview with “Folha de S. Paulo”, that they have already tried to put her out of the channel on numerous occasions “with fake news“.

“They’ve tried to kick me out of Globo a number of times with fake news. It’s no use saying it’s not true. Obviously there will be a moment when, by judgment, I will have to stop. I always say that when I start to get gaga, let me know. I know I’m not a girl. I’m not 50 anymore“, he said at the time.

Now, columnist André Romano, from “TV Observatory”, revealed that the Marinho family broadcaster would have renewed the contract with the communicator until 2025. Therefore, the blonde would be confirmed in the schedule with “More you” for at least four years.

Also as reported by the journalist, the salary of the global would be astronomical. Ana Maria earns, according to Romano, something around R$ 2 million to command the morning attraction, with the merchandising included in. Louro Mané (Fabio Caniatto), in turn, reportedly earns R$20,000 a month.