After seeing her grandmother’s decomposing body, she wanted to make death less ugly – 08/25/2022

I met Joana at a party in Paris, where I live, after answering the inevitable question “What do you work with?” to a stranger I met in line at the bar. When I told her that one of the many things I do is participating in the project “Vamos Falar sobre o Luto?”, I was taken by the arm and taken to her. “You two need to talk,” said the girl, whose name I don’t remember, effusively.

Joana and I exchanged numbers and, days later, we went for coffee. Her grieving story, told in Portuguese from Portugal (her mother was born in Lisbon), really deserves to be shared. Come on.

Joana lost her father in a car accident years ago. When she arrived at the hospital, he had just died and she insisted on seeing him. Doctors advised against it, as the man had a badly disfigured face. Convinced to wait for the thanatopraxist to do his work (this is the professional who prepares the dead for the wake, performing a necromakeup that can disguise cuts and bruises), Joana found her father’s body in a state that, in her words, was of ” serenity and peace”. “My father was always a handsome man and in a way he kept it that way even in his coffin,” she told me.

Months later, Joana’s maternal grandmother, who lived in an asylum in the interior of Portugal, died. As the whole family now lives in France, the matriarch’s body was left in the room waiting for a relative to arrive so that the release could be made and the measures decided. It was summer in Europe, family members were traveling, each to one side, and Joana was the first to reach the asylum, which took a while.

On the way out of the elevator, she smelled the stench. Attendants and nurses circulated around the floor holding handkerchiefs over their noses. The excessive heat at that time of year, the absence of air conditioning and the long wait for a relative to arrive were responsible for accelerating the decomposition process of the grandmother’s body.

“She was swollen, her skin was green and, as the window was wide open to ventilate the room, flies were flying around her”, Joana said.

The scene traumatized her. And it made the grieving process difficult.

It is curious that the death of my grandmother, even following the natural course of things, caused me to grieve much more difficultly than my father’s departure, despite the fact that he left before the time, in a tragic way. And I know it is because of the difference in the state of the bodies.

So impacted by this story, Joana, who has a successful career in object design, decided to study thanatopraxia.

She needed to overcome the shock of the encounter with that body so abused, emptied of life but also of her grandmother’s humanity. She sought to make death less ugly, less unpleasant and faced the difficulty of all of us in dealing with the object that death transforms us into. She says that she found a certain release by helping other families, preparing bodies for the farewell.

I apologize to you, the reader, for the repetition throughout this text of the word body, when it would be possible to use synonyms such as deceased or corpse (one of the basic rules of good writing is to avoid repetitions).

Corpse is a word that, according to legend, would have its origin in the Latin expression dear date vermibusor meat given to worms (a false theory, for in fact the genealogy of corpses leads us to the verb chairwhich means to fall, to fall in combat, to die).

Already deceased has a nobler meaning, comes from Latin deceasedformed by the particle in (“out, away”) followed by the word functuspast participle of fungi (“perform, effectuate, fulfill”). Deceased is the one who took his life to term, in the sense of carrying out, fulfilling.

I think that, like Joana, I prefer that bodies remain bodies even at the time of departure. As I have faith in the magical powers of language, I suggest we retire the term corpse and deceased — and, of course, care for bodies even after death.