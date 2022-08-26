After shooting José Lucas, Solano makes a new victim and promotes massacre at the request of Tenório

Solano (Rafa Sieg), hired as a contract killer by Tenório (Murilo Benício), will play terror in the next chapters of “Pantanal”

Photos: Reproduction / TV Globo
the hate of tenorio (Murilo Benício), who seeks revenge against Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), will also affect innocent people in “Pantanal”. The bastard, in the next chapters, will close a deal with Solano (Rafa Sieg), his newest “hire killer”. Hurt, will also put José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and their children at risk.

The first “victim” will be Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), as published by André Romano. The pawn, who recently split from Erica (Marcela Fetter), will have a serious argument with her father. Soon after, trying to cool down, she will go out with the horse for a simple ride. Solanoseeing the good guy from afar, won’t think twice before pulling the trigger.

Zé Lucas will not die, but will be in trouble and will be rescued by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). The next target of Solanooddly enough, will be one of the children of tenorio. the killer will take Roberto (Cauê Campos) for a boat trip, where you will find an anaconda. Desperate, the character of Rafa Sieg will throw the boy into the river.

when realizing that Roberto can’t swim, Solano will take the opportunity to run away and kill the boy. Without ground, tenorio will order the clerk to kill all the snakes he finds around, since Solano lied and told that the boy was devoured. Second Patricia Kogutthe scenes have already been recorded and feature synthetic replicas of the animals.

